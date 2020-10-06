3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Shine

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets of around $ 117.8 billion under management (as of Jun 30, 2020). The company claims to manage more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. Hartford Financial Services was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” The company believes that human-centric investing can help in creating solutions, products and advisor tools to strengthen the bottom line and improve advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX aims to provide current income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of the fund's net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. HHMAX has three-year annualized returns of 3.6%.

Timothy D. Haney is one of the fund managers of HHMAX since 2012.

Hartford MidCap Value HLS Fund Class IA HMVIX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in mid-capitalization companies within the collective range of the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. HMVIX has three-year annualized returns of 1.3%.

HMVIX has an expense ratio of 0.86% as compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class A HAIAX aims for growth of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of company that fall under a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund manager tends to focus on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those companies on the S&P 500 Index. HAIAX has three-year annualized returns of 15.4%.

As of the end of August 2020, HAIAX held 73 issues, with 5.76% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.