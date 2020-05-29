3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets of around $102.2 billion under management (as of Mar 31, 2020). The company claims to manage at least 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. Hartford Financial Services was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” The company believes that human-centric investing can help creating solutions, products and advisor tools, which in turn, strengthen the bottom line and improve advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or # 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Balanced HLS Fund Class IA HADAX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and a smaller portion in debt securities and cash instruments. Although the fund can invest across all market capitalizations, it may especially focus on investing in securities of large-capitalization companies. HADAX returned 6.1% over the past three years.

Michael E. Stack has been one of the fund managers of HADAX since 2015.

Hartford Small Cap Growth HLS Fund Class IB HBSGX invests the bulk of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies with impressive growth prospects. The fund may invest about one-fifth of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. HBSGX has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%.

As of the end of April 2020, HBSGX held 167 issues, with 1.6% of its assets invested in Five9 Inc.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund Class IB HIBSX seeks capital appreciation over the long run. Though HIBSX invests in equity securities of companies irrespective of their market capitalization, a significant portion of its assets are from securities of companies with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 1000 index. The fund may also invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of foreign companies. HIBSX has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%.

HIBSXhas an expense ratio of 0.79% as compared with the category average of 0.93%.

