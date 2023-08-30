3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Lucrative Returns

The Financial Services Group, Inc., colloquially known as The Hartford, stands as a prominent player in the realms of investment and insurance. The company was founded in 1810 in the city of Hartford, CT. In the fiscal quarter ended Jun 30, 2023, Hartford Funds’ investment advisory business had approximately $129.9 billion in assets under management. The collective average expense ratio for all mutual funds stands at 0.91%. Notably, a significant majority of these mutual funds, specifically 78.32%, are categorized as no-load funds. All these factors make it a compelling choice for investment.



Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and therefore trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Hartford mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds boast a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Hartford Real Asset Fund HRLTX seeks to achieve a diverse portfolio by investing in equity securities, fixed-income investments and commodity-related investments.



Nicholas J. Petrucelli has been the lead manager of HRLTX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.9%), BP p.l.c. (1.6%) and BHP Group Ltd (1.4%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



HRLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1%. HRLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Hartford International Value Fund HILTX invests in equity securities issued by foreign entities. HILTX advisors also invest in small capitalization securities and business activities within emerging markets.



Tyler J. Brown has been the lead manager of HILTX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.7%), Novartis AG (2.1%) and Total Energies SE (1.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



HILTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.7% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.03%. HILTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Hartford Stock HLS Fund HIBSX invests in stock of large capitalization companies with market capitalizations comparable to firms listed in the Russell 1000 Index. HIBSX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign entities and those denominated in currencies other than the dollar.



Peter C. Fisher has been the lead manager of HIBSX since Apr 30, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The TJX Co, Inc. (3.8%), Stryker Corp (3.7%) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (3.6%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



HIBSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.2% and 11%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76% compared to the category average of 0.84%.HIBSXhas a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



