3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is recognized as a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $120 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2019 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IA HIASX primarily invests its assets in common stocks issued by small-capitalization companies. The fund may also invest almost one-fifth of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Small-capitalization companies are those whose market capitalization falls within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices. HIASX has returned 17.1% in the last three years.

Steven C. Angeli is one of the fund managers of HIASX since 2000.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks. The fund’s portfolio aims to be diversified broadly by industry and company. The advisor focuses more on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations that are similar to those of companies on the S&P 500 Index, although the fund may invest across a wide range of market capitalizations. HGITX has a three-year annualized return of 16.3%.

HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.49% as compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund Class IB HIBSX seeks capital appreciation over the long run. Though HIBSX invests in equity securities of companies irrespective of their market capitalization, a significant portion of its assets are from securities of companies with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 1000 Index. The fund may also invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of foreign companies. HIBSX has three-year annualized returns of 15.4%.

As of November 2019, HIBSX held 44 issues, with 3.69% of its assets invested in Medtronic PLC.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

