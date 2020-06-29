3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $102.2 billion under management as of Mar 31, 2020 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IA HIASX primarily invests its assets in common stocks issued by small-capitalization companies. The fund may also invest almost one-fifth of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Small-capitalization companies are those whose market capitalization falls within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices. HIASX has returned 14.5% in the last three years.

Steven C. Angeli is one of the fund managers of HIASX since 2000.

Hartford Small Cap Growth HLS Fund Class IB HBSGX invests the bulk of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies with impressive growth prospects. The fund may invest about one-fifth of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. HBSGX has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%.

As of the end of May 2020, HBSGX held 172 issues, with 1.4% of its assets invested in Five9 Inc.

Hartford Healthcare HLS Fund Class IA HIAHX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of healthcare companies. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. It has the flexibility to invest in companies of any market-capitalization across any country. HIAHX has returned 10.5% over the past three years.

HIAHX has an expense ratio of 0.92% as compared with the category average of 1.24%.

