3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds, viz., Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 HMVTX, Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I HHMIX, and Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Hartford mutual funds.

Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 seeks long-term capital appreciation. HMVTX invests the majority of its assets in mid-cap companies, focusing on undervalued securities.

Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 13%. As of Cctober 2021, HMVTX held 78 issues with 2.77% of its assets invested in Centene Corp.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I seeks long-term return and income exempt from federal income taxes. HHMIX invests in municipal securities with potentially high yields.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund CL I has three-year annualized returns of 3%. Timothy D. Haney has been one of the fund managers of HHMIX since 2012.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 seeks growth of capital. HGITX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of large-cap companies.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.48% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

