3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Hartford mutual funds, established in 1996, adopt an investment approach that places importance on human-centered values, such as building relationships, confidence and trust. With $123.2 billion worth of assets under management they provide an array of investment options and collaborate with highly reputable sub advisors. Managing more than 50 funds across various styles and asset classes, Hartford mutual funds present themselves as an appealing choice for investors.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and therefore trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hartford mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds boast a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Hartford Real Asset Fund HRLTX seeks to achieve a diverse portfolio by investing in equity securities, fixed-income investments and commodity-related investments.

Nicholas J. Petrucelli has been the lead manager of HRLTX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.1%), Rio Tinto Group (1.8%) and BP p.l.c. (1.5%) as of Jul 30, 2023.

HRLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1%. HRLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford International Value Fund HILTX invests in equity securities issued by foreign entities. HILTX advisors also invest in small-capitalization securities and business activities within emerging markets.

Tyler J. Brown has been the lead manager of HILTX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.5%), Novartis AG (2%) and Total Energies SE (1.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

HILTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.03%. HILTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund HIBSX invests in stock of large-capitalization companies with market capitalization comparable to firms listed on the Russell 1000 Index. HIBSX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign entities and those denominated in currencies other than the dollar.

Peter C. Fisher has been the lead manager of HIBSX since Apr 30, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (4%), Stryker Corp (2.6%) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (3.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HIBSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 10%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76% compared to the category average of 0.84%. HIBSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



