3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Founded in 1810, Hartford mutual funds, a division of The Hartford Financial Services Group, incorporates a human-centric strategy into its investment methods. This approach highlights the importance of recognizing the psychological elements of investing and incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. By combining these components, Hartford mutual funds offer a holistic perspective on portfolio management. All these combined factors establish Hartford mutual funds as a trusted option for investment opportunities.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and, therefore, trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hartford mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds boast a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Hartford Real Asset Fund HRLTX seeks to achieve a diverse portfolio by investing in equity securities, fixed-income investments and commodity-related investments.

Nicholas J. Petrucelli has been the lead manager of HRLTX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp Shell plc (4.4%), Shell plc (2.7%) and BP p.l.c. (2%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HRLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. HRLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS HIADX invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities.

Brian J. Schmeer has been the lead manager of HIADX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (5.6%), Alphabet Inc (4.9%) and Wells Fargo & Co (2.9%) as of Mar 30, 2024.

HIADX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 12.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. HIADX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford International Value Fund HILTX invests in equity securities issued by foreign entities. HILTX advisors also invest in small-capitalization securities and business activities within emerging markets.

James H. Shakin has been the lead manager of HILTX since Aug 30, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.7%), Total Energies SE (2%) and Novartis AG (1.8%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HILTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.9% and 7.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. HILTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (HRLTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HIADX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HILTX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.