3 Habits That Helped Jeff Bezos Build His $200 Billion Net Worth

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently jumped ahead of Elon Musk to claim the title of wealthiest man in the world, according to the most recent Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of $196 billion, Bezos trails behind Bernard Arnault of France.

Enjoying a net worth of $197 billion as of March 7, 2024, Arnault holds the title of the richest man in the world. However, these figures could flip at any time, making Bezos the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, has dropped to third wealthiest, with a net worth of $189 billion. He’s only slightly ahead of Mark Zuckerburg, who rests at $178 billion.

How did Bezos continue to amass wealth after stepping down as the CEO of Amazon? And what can everyday Americans learn from the richest businessman in the U.S.?

Build a Diversified Portfolio

In addition to investing his time, money, and knowledge into Amazon to create the largest e-commerce retailer, Jeff Bezos also holds a diversified portfolio of investments. A look at his selected investments, published at BezosExpeditions.com, shows dozens of investments where Bezos contributed seed funding or venture capital.

While stocks are a smart way to begin investing — especially since many apps today let you invest fractional shares — investing in choice companies can grow real wealth.

Invest in What You Know

Bezos’ investment portfolio leans heavily toward online technology or tech-enhanced companies, ranging from the social media platform Nextdoor to the Uber rideshare app. He holds a stake in many websites and online marketplaces. If there is one thing Bezos knows, it’s how to build a successful website.

Following the investment philosophy of another notable billionaire, Warren Buffet, Bezos invests in companies he can easily understand, not merely simply following trends.

Think Like an Owner

Between early 2023 and early 2024, Bezos increased his net worth by roughly $70 billion, according to a report from Inc.com. Bezos didn’t earn the vast amount of his money from working. Rather, he built and sold successful companies — or invested in other companies he believed in — according to Inc.com’s Jeff Haden.

An analysis of some of the wealthiest individuals in recent decades showed that 65.2% of their wealth came from the sale of capital assets, Haden reported.

But you don’t have to build the world’s largest e-commerce company by starting out shipping books from your garage. Middle-income individuals have plenty of opportunities to become an owner by investing in rental properties, creating and selling courses for passive income, or starting a side gig. Multiple streams of income not only provide a hedge against job loss or a recession, but they offer more opportunities to grow wealth.

The Bottom Line

You might never reach the Bloomberg Billionaires list (or you might), but you can learn how to keep and grow wealth by following the strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people — including Jeff Bezos. Invest wisely, know the details of where you’re placing your money bets, and make your cash work for you.

