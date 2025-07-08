3 Habits All Financially Successful Clients Share, According to CFP Tammy Trenta

As the founder and CEO of Family Financial, a Los Angeles-based wealth management firm that specializes in working with business owners and high-net-worth families, Tammy Trenta has seen firsthand what it takes be successful. However, the common traits she sees among her clients are not necessarily their financial behaviors.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

“As someone who lives and breathes strategy — financial, tax, estate planning — I’m the first to tell you: The numbers matter,” Trenta, a CFP, recently shared on Instagram. “But the meaning behind them? That’s where true wealth begins.”

Here are the three habits Trenta has “seen time and again with my most successful clients.”

They Prioritize Interpersonal Connections

Trenta said that her most successful clients “value people more than possessions.”

“True wealth-builders invest in relationships — because no amount of money replaces belonging, community or shared joy,” she wrote.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

They Live in the Present Moment

While planning ahead is essential, it’s just as important to embrace the present moment.

“Music, like life, happens in real time,” Trenta wrote. “The most grounded, fulfilled people I know don’t just chase goals — they dance along the way.”

Being able to enjoy life now is true financial freedom, she said.

“Financial freedom isn’t just about early retirement or generational planning,” Trenta explained. “It’s about living richly now — and that means making space for the things money can’t buy.

“Whether it’s a concert, a deep conversation over wine or a moment of silence with someone who gets you, these are the returns you can’t calculate but never forget.”

They Have Strong Values

Trenta’s most successful clients “live in alignment” with the values that are most important to them.

“Building a solid financial foundation is powerful not just so you have more,” she wrote, “but so you can experience more freedom, creativity [and] spontaneity.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Habits All Financially Successful Clients Share, According to CFP Tammy Trenta

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.