3 Guggenheim Mutual Funds for Optimal Returns

Guggenheim mutual funds, which are part of Guggenheim Investments, offer diversified investment options across fixed-income, equity and alternative strategies, aiming to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. The mutual funds are managed with a focus on sustainability and ESG principles. With over $235 billion in assets, Guggenheim applies rigorous research and active management, making mutual funds a trusted investment option.

Investing in Guggenheim funds seems to be judicious as of now for its reputable financial standing. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Guggenheim funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Guggenheim Alpha Opportunity SAOAX seeks its objective by investing in the long and short positions of domestic equities and related securities, including small, mid, and large-cap stocks.

Burak Hurmeydan has been the lead manager of SAOAX since Jan 28, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Marathon Petroleum Corp (1.1%), MGIC Investment Corp (1.1%) and Caterpillar Inc. (1%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

SAOAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.74%. SAOAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration GIYAX invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade debt securities and similar instruments, including debt securities and derivatives.

Steven H. Brown has been the lead manager of GIYAX since Mar 11, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (27.3%), Cash (26.3%), and Athene Global Funding (2.2%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

GIYAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.59%. GIYAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Guggenheim Limited Duration GILDX invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities, similar financial instruments, and debt-like securities.

Steven H. Brown has been the lead manager of GILDX since Dec 16, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (49%), Cash (7.4%) and US Treasury Notes (4.6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

GILDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 1.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. GILDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SAOAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GILDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GIYAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.