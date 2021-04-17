3 Growth Stocks You Should Keep an Eye On

In today's video, I look at three more stocks that you should keep an eye on. Below are three reasons to add each stock to your watch list as a potential buy.

Three reasons to watch Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

Pinterest is down roughly 14% from its 52-week high, with a market cap of $48.7 billion. On Friday, April 16, the stock price dropped over 7%. There have been no fundamental changes to the business, which can present a buying opportunity to investors. Pinterest's most recent quarter showed strong growth. Fourth-quarter revenue grew 76% year over year, and global monthly active users grew 37% year over year to 459 million.

Three reasons to watch Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

Adobe has strong fundamentals with positive earnings, positive cash flow from operations, and more short-term assets than debt. In its most recent quarter, Adobe achieved 26% year-over-year growth in revenue and increased its annual recurring revenue to $10.69 billion. Adobe raised its full-year 2021 guidance after reporting strong Q1 earnings.

Three reasons to watch C3.ai (NYSE: AI):

C3.ai is down over 60% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $6.7 billion. C3.ai's most recent earnings showed revenue increased 19% year over year, and subscription revenue increased 24% year over year. Analysts project this company will maintain strong revenue growth for the next few years. C3.ai is currently negative in earnings and cash flow from operations, but it has a strong balance sheet with no debt to help the company stay afloat.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of April 16, 2021. The video was published on April 16, 2021.





Find out why Pinterest is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Pinterest is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking. Click here to get access to the full list! *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Adobe Systems and Pinterest. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.