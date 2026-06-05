3 Growth Stocks Worth $5,000 of Your Money -- Even in This Market

Key Points

Credo is evolving into a full-stack AI connectivity leader through silicon photonics.

Cellebrite's recurring revenue and government ties create a powerful competitive moat.

TransMedics is transforming organ transplantation with technology that saves more lives.

10 stocks we like better than Cellebrite ›

Volatility usually makes investors do one of two things: They either run to safety and sit on cash, or they get selective and build positions in businesses they actually believe in. The second approach tends to produce better long-term outcomes and fatter profits.

These three companies are not dominating financial headlines right now, and that is exactly why they deserve a look.

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1. Credo Technology Group

If someone told you there was a semiconductor company that just tripled its revenue in a single fiscal year, maintained gross margins above 60%, ended the year with $1.4 billion in cash on its books -- and has a CEO whose compensation is entirely tied to hitting revenue targets -- you would probably want to know its name.

That company is Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO). Outside of a small circle of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investors, it remains one of the most underappreciated chip stories in the market.

Credo makes the high-speed connectivity products for AI data centers -- the cables, chiplets, and digital signal processors that let GPUs communicate at the speeds modern AI workloads require. Its flagship active electrical cable is the kind of infrastructure component that never shows up in headlines, but without which foundational models can't run efficiently.

For its fiscal 2026, which ended May 2, the company reported total revenue of $1.34 billion -- more than triple its fiscal 2025 result -- with fourth quarter revenue growth of 157% year over year. The largest hyperscalers in the world are among Credo's customers, and they collectively plan on spending more than $600 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026.

The reason I would put $5,000 into this stock is not just its latest numbers -- it's what the company just did strategically. In April, Credo closed its $750 million cash acquisition of DustPhotonics, an Israeli silicon photonics developer. Silicon photonics -- which transmits data within and between servers using pulses of light rather than electrons -- is the next frontier of data center connectivity, and the market is projected to reach $6 billion by 2030.

This acquisition moves Credo from selling copper interconnects to owning the full optical connectivity stack. The company expects optical products alone to generate more than $500 million in revenue in its fiscal 2027.

2. Cellebrite

Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT) counts more than 60,000 law enforcement agencies in 150 countries among its customers. In its latest quarter, it grew its annual recurring revenue by 21% and generated a free cash flow margin of 32%. Yet it barely registers on most investors' radars.

The company makes software that law enforcement agencies use to extract, analyze, and manage digital evidence -- from cracking into locked phones to decoding encrypted apps to organizing case files across an entire police department. If that sounds like a niche product, consider this: Digital evidence is now a factor in the overwhelming majority of serious criminal investigations. And every phone, drone, cloud account, or social media post that becomes part of a case has to be processed somehow. Cellebrite provides the dominant platform for doing that work.

The business model is what makes this company worth a $5,000 investment now. Cellebrite has been transitioning from selling perpetual software licenses to a software-as-a-subscription model, and that transition is working. Subscription services revenue hit $96.5 million in the first quarter, representing the large majority of total sales.

When revenue is recurring and tied to multiyear agency contracts, it becomes highly predictable. Moreover, switching costs in law enforcement software are enormous because agencies build workflows, evidence chains, and court-admissible reporting around a single platform. Nobody is ripping out Cellebrite mid-case.

The new growth engine for investing in this stock is Genesis AI, Cellebrite's agentic artificial intelligence system that allows investigators to query digital evidence databases using natural language and receive defensible, explainable outputs. So, for example, rather than having a detective manually sort through 80,000 photos on a seized phone, Genesis AI can identify relevant images, flag associations, and surface patterns in minutes.

The company expects this product to become a meaningful revenue driver as agencies begin converting their subscriptions to AI-enabled tiers. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations are already in line for a five-year, $100 million contract renewal, which is a signal of how deep the government's dependency on its tools runs.

3. TransMedics Group

Most people don't know how organ transplants actually work until they need one. In the current healthcare system, most such procedures are a race against time: A donated heart, liver, or other organ is removed from the donor, packed on ice in a cooler, and transported as quickly as possible in hopes of getting it to the recipient before it becomes unusable. The average viability window for a heart is four to six hours. Livers can last 12 to 24 hours, but their quality degrades the entire time.

This method, called static cold storage, has not changed appreciably in decades, and it is one of the reasons tens of thousands of donated organs have to be discarded every year, even as patients die on transplant waiting lists.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is changing that. The company's core product is the Organ Care System -- a perfusion device that keeps donated organs alive, warm, and functioning outside the body during transport, rather than cooling them down. A liver in a TransMedics device is not just being preserved; it's being perfused with blood, monitored in real time, and sometimes even improved in health during transit.

TransMedics is also building something unusual for a medical device company: its own national organ logistics network, NOP, which coordinates procurement, transportation, and delivery of organs using the company's own staff and aircraft. In the first quarter, total revenue rose 21% year over year to $173.9 million, and management reiterated its guidance for revenue in the $727 million to $757 million range for the year, which would equate to 20% to 25% growth.

What makes this stock specifically worth a $5,000 investment now is the combination of meeting a genuine human need and a business that is currently the only one offering a solution to the key problem in its arena at scale. TransMedics has no direct competitor at a commercial size.

Should you buy stock in Cellebrite right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite and TransMedics Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.