3 Growth Stocks to Make Your ‘Get Rich’ Dreams Come True

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Growth stocks power an investors’ portfolio. These are stocks that consistently outperform the market over a long period of time. Since the 2008 financial crisis, growth stocks have been largely confined to shares of technology companies. With their innovations, increasingly large footprints, and rapidly-expanding earnings, tech stocks have dominated market performance over the last decade.

With the exception of 2022, when higher interest rates led to what came to be known as the “tech wreck,” the growth of tech stocks has continued largely unabated. This year, technology stocks have come roaring back in a big way.

The Nasdaq surged 33% in H1 2023, its strongest first half since 1983, outperforming the S&P 500’s 16% gain. With the markets surging into the year’s second half, let’s look at three growth stocks to make your “get rich” dreams come true.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: franz12 / Shutterstock.com

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be a monster growth stock. The company’s share price just jumped 7% in a single trading session after it reported better-than-expected second quarter production and delivery numbers.

Wall Street had expected 445,925 EV deliveries for Q2 ended on June 30. Tesla beat that estimate by more than 20,000 vehicles, delivering 466,140 EVs for the quarter. The recent 7% increase brings TSLA stock’s year-to-date gain to 160%. Over the past five years, the company’s share price is up 1,259%, at the time of writing.

Tesla’s EV charging network is utilized by competitors General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), marking the company’s investments in its infrastructure a proven success. Tesla’s charging network is now expected to be a future driver of profitability moving forward. Indeed, investors ought to consider that Tesla currently owns and operates 60% of the fast chargers in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: sylv1rob1 / Shutterstock.com

Another technology stock that is riding high currently and remains a strong growth stock is consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). After all, Apple just became the first publicly-traded company in history to achieve a $3 trillion market capitalization.

With that milestone, Apple has cemented its position as the world’s most valuable public company. The $3 trillion market cap was eclipsed amid a market surge which saw AAPL stock gain more than 50% year-to-date. The company’s share price is up 310% over the past five years, and up 1,190% over the past decade.

Investors are attracted to AAPL stock not just for its growth, but also its strong balance sheet and ample free cash flow. Apple is a leader in stock buybacks and also pays a dividend, something not all mega-cap tech stocks do.

The company’s dividend is currently 24 cents a share, yielding 0.5%. Apple reached a $1 trillion market cap in mid-2018 and hit $2 trillion in August 2020. Some analysts are predicting it won’t be long until the stock reaches $4 trillion.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

Yet another high-return growth stock that can help investors growth their wealth is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). The owner of Facebook has officially launched its Twitter rival called “Threads” integrated with Instagram. This launch on July 6 is one that’s gone off without a hitch, and many are heralding as the next stage in Meta’s social media domination.

If the company can effectively replace Twitter as the “town square” for discussion, Meta will have yet another feather in its cap to tout, as the company continues to see positive momentum (particularly when compared to its social media peers).

With a large user base and a track record of successful feature introductions, Meta Platforms poses a significant challenge to Twitter, according to analysts. Meta Platforms continues to innovate, with its stock up 129% this year and more than 1,000% over the past decade.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in GM and AAPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Growth Stocks to Make Your ‘Get Rich’ Dreams Come True appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.