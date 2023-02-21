Markets
3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now -- 10x Small-Cap Stocks to Buy

February 21, 2023 — 06:29 pm EST

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Technology megatrends, such as electric vehicles, will provide massive growth in total addressable market over the next decade. Today, I share my favorite three small-cap growth stocks to buy that benefit from these trends, specifically from automotive transformation, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. Could Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS), or SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) be the next 10x stocks in your portfolio?

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Axcelis Technologies, Indie Semiconductor, and SiTime. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SiTime. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

