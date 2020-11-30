3 Growth Stocks to Buy for Your December Portfolio & Beyond

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we briefly recap the market’s strong November rally. The episode then explores three highly-ranked, growth-focused stocks that investors might want to consider buying as we head into December.

The Dow is on track for its best month since the late 1980s and the S&P 500 has climbed over 11% to come in just behind the blue-chip index’s jump. The gains have come on the back of positive vaccine news, continued signs of economic recovery in the U.S., and more.

The November run has also extended beyond the pandemic’s big winners like Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Target TGT, and other tech and big retail names that have been able to grow during the tough economic conditions. This is a positive sign and highlights that Wall Street is more optimistic about a broader recovery.

With this in mind, we dive into three stocks that have soared in 2020. All three stocks also boast solid growth outlooks and earn Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) standings at the moment.

The first company we look at is The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD. The high-tech advertising firm is built to succeed in an age where people pay to avoid ads on Netflix NFLX and the growth of Facebook FB, Google GOOGL, and the internet as a whole have made digital the dominant force in the industry.

Next up is Yeti YETI. The high-end cooler company has expanded its portfolio and it might be poised for Lululemon LULU-style success. The episode then closes out with why The Boston Beer Company’s SAM growth in the hard seltzer market, which has helped inspire everyone from Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD to Coca-Cola KO to try to get in on the action, could help its stock continue to climb.

