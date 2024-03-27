3 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Bull Run: March 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Growth stocks allow investors to outperform the market in the long run. These assets often exhibit high revenue growth and have captivating growth opportunities. Some growth-oriented corporations aren’t profitable quite yet, which poses more risks but can lead to a higher potential upside.

While speculating on those types of growth stocks can lead to high returns, it’s less risky to focus on growth stocks that have already proven their business models. These corporations generate positive earnings instead of relying on shareholder dilution and capital from other sources to make ends meet. Investors looking for promising growth stocks for the next bull run may want to consider these picks.

Cintas (CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) isn’t a tech company or a flashy name you will see in the news. It offers business supplies and services for many companies. Some of Cintas’ products include uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies and safety products.

The company serves more than one million businesses in the United States and Canada. Despite the largest customer pool, Cintas still has a large addressable market that includes 16 million businesses in North America. Cintas isn’t likely to get the entire pie, but it can gain market share and raise prices to increase shareholder value.

The company has been using its capital to make acquisitions, strategic capital expenditures and to reward investors. The corporation has raised its dividend each year since 1983 and does regular stock buybacks. Cintas reported another solid quarter which featured 9.3% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth and 15.5% YoY net income growth.

Cintas stock is up by 45% over the past year and has gained 211% over the past 5 years. It is a promising long-term dividend growth stock with a $64 billion market cap.

Meta Platforms (META)

The company’s dividend and efforts to cut costs have reinvigorated its growth and helped the stock get out of a rut. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is the social media leader by a wide margin. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are the big players within the Meta Platforms umbrella.

Those social networks and their advertising revenue helped the stock gain 146% over the past year. Impressive net profit margin expansion has resulted in a 33 P/E ratio and contributed to a 43% year-to-date gain for the stock.

Fourth quarter results highlighted the company’s resurgence. Revenue increased by 25% YoY while net income more than tripled during that timeframe. Each platform is attracting more daily active users. Meta Platforms knows how to get people’s attention and increase the average amount of time people spend on social media. People who spend more time on social networks end up seeing more advertisements which helps Meta Platform’s financials.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Corporations are pouring more money into technology as they realize how much AI tools can strengthen their businesses.

Each of these corporations needs AI infrastructure and optimized chips to run their innovative services. Nvidia has addressed this issue with its dominant AI chip. The company’s financials were in a class of their own in 2023. Revenue growth came in 265% higher in Q4 FY24 YoY. Net income increased by 769% YoY, demonstrating higher profit margins.

Revenue and net income growth both outpaced the stock’s 254% gain over the past year. The stock has minted millionaires thanks to its nearly 2,000% gain over the past five years. The stock is even starting strong in 2024 thanks to a 93% year-to-date gain. Nvidia is at the center of the AI industry and still has an additional runway.

