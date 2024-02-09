3 Growth Stocks to Buy at an All-Time Low in February (or 52-Week Low)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To operate in the market as an investor, there are many strategies, both technical and fundamental. Savvy investors should rely on both when making investment decisions. If a company is doing well fundamentally, and it’s technically at a good low point in price, why pass up the opportunity to buy something at a discount? Here are three growth stocks that are at 52-week lows that you might consider adding to your portfolio.

Artesian (ARTNA)

Source: khak/ShutterStock.com

Let’s start the list of growth stocks with Artesian (NASDAQ:ARTNA), a supplier of our vital natural resource — water.

Financially it has remained stable over time. During its last quarter, Artesian’s revenue was around $26.6 million. This revenue increase stemmed from more people connecting to its wastewater system.

The company is fully committed to its operation, wanting to provide its services efficiently and effectively. This commitment has driven maintenance spending on its ethical and humane system.

Artesian was not even deterred by a tax increase imposed by Delaware this year, as it has low pre-tax profits.

The company recently announced a quarterly dividend, taking advantage of the fact that its earnings have remained stable.

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Source: Shutterstock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is dedicated to the exploration, production, transmission and distribution of natural gas and crude oil.

During the last quarter, National Fuel Gas showed a slight decrease in net income compared to the previous year. Despite that, it managed to achieve a 7% increase in net gas production and gathering revenues.

Despite the financial challenges, National Fuel Gas managed to generate a considerable amount of cash from its operations in FY 2023. This allowed the company to give back to its shareholders by increasing dividends for the 53rd year.

National Fuel Gas’ subsidiaries, Seneca Resources and NFG Midstream, recently obtained certification under Equitable Origin’s EO100 standard for responsible energy development. Without a doubt, NFG is committed to environmental, social and governance objectives.

Crown (CCK)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

We’re finishing off the list of growth stocks with Crown (NYSE:CCK). Crown specializes in packaging, specifically metal beverage cans.

Crown’s fourth-quarter financial results may have shown a slight decline in sales compared to the previous year thanks to fluctuations in material costs and volumes. However, it hasn’t stopped operating income from increasing.

The company is managing its financial fluctuations adequately and adapting to market changes. This is a good sign of future growth.

One of the company’s outstanding attributes is its commitment to sustainability. This priority has allowed it to obtain a certification for responsible sourcing practices in Colombia.

In addition, it has been working in various ways to further improve the recycling of beverage cans, which would greatly reduce global CO2 emissions.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Growth Stocks to Buy at an All-Time Low in February (or 52-Week Low) appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.