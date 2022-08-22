3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Just when it looked like the beginning of a bull run, the stock market is starting to stumble again. The benchmark S&P 500 index slid 1.2% lower last week, but it's still up about 6.3% over the past month.

If you can't decide to prepare for a bull market or a bear market, it's probably a good idea to focus on businesses that can draw increasing demand in good economic times and bad. With a presence in their own healthcare-related niches, all three of the following businesses could benefit from populations that are getting older and increasing steadily, Wall Street believes.

1. Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Shares of MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) spiked recently, and Wall Street analysts think they can go much higher. The consensus target for this biotech represents a 385% premium over its price at the moment.

Shares of MindMed recently shot up more than 77% when it became clear the company attracted the attention of a 20-year-old investor who recently gained more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Wall Street analysts are suggesting MindMed could more than quadruple your money for more-fundamental reasons regarding its drug development pipeline.

This drugmaker's lead candidate is a proprietary formulation of LSD tentatively named MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Top-line results of a midstage clinical trial expected in late 2023 could send the stock shooting through the roof, but only if the study succeeds. Investors want to tread very carefully here because neurology trials aren't nearly as predictable as investors want them to be.

2. Exact Sciences

The stock of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is down by more than half this year, but Wall Street analysts are expecting better days. The consensus price target for this cancer diagnostics stock represents a 93% premium over its price now.

The shares have been under pressure due to declining COVID-19 testing revenue. Analysts are more interested in the company's reliably growing oncology diagnostics business. During the second quarter, COVID sales fell to just $14 million, which works out to less than 3% of total revenue.

The company expects total revenue to reach about $2 billion in 2022, but this is just scraping the surface of its total addressable market. Colon cancer screening in the U.S. alone represents an $18 billion opportunity each year, and the company's flagship product Cologuard has a leading share of this space.

3. Moderna

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are down 43% since the end of 2021, but Wall Street thinks the stock can rebound. The consensus price target for this COVID vaccine maker represents a 50.6% premium over its price now.

Shares recently tumbled in response to news that the U.S. government would stop paying for COVID vaccines and treatments. Analysts aren't as worried because shifting control of pricing to companies making the most popular vaccines could work in Moderna's favor.

It's going to be a while before the more-austere stance from the White House becomes visible on one of Moderna's upcoming income statements. At the end of July, the government gave the company $1.74 billion to manufacture and deliver 66 million doses of its new coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, which protects against the original virus plus prevalent omicron strains.

In addition to the COVID vaccines generating enormous profits today, the company has four infectious-disease vaccines in late-stage clinical trials. Later this year, we'll also see if Moderna has a chance at expanding beyond vaccines and into the treatment of rare diseases and cancer.

