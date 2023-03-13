3 Growth Stocks That Could Disrupt the Healthcare Industry

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Healthcare growth stocks are often sought out by investors looking for market disruptors. That’s because these stocks can potentially deliver high revenue growth, earnings, and stock price. As an evolving sector, the healthcare industry is seeing high demand for innovative solutions to high patient costs and technology-driven efficiency.

Examples of healthcare growth stocks include pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs, medical device manufacturers creating innovative devices, and healthcare service providers expanding their reach and offerings. Historically-speaking, each of these areas have proven to be highly-profitable. Accordingly, companies that introduce disruptive products do exceptionally well.

The stocks listed below exemplify many of the above-mentioned characteristics that investors seek. These disruptive healthcare growth stocks provide investors with excellent continued price appreciation potential over the long-term.

NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences $95.81 SGFY Signify Health $28.68 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $182.66

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Source: Hernan E. Schmidt / Shutterstock.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative treatments for neurological and endocrine disorders. The company’s portfolio includes drugs for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, depression, schizophrenia, and cerebral palsy.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a company rapidly growing on the back of INGREZZA, its tardive dyskinesia treatment. Tardive dyskinesia affects the central nervous system, resulting in uncontrollable tics and movements of the face, torso, and other body parts.

INGREZZA accounted for $399 million of the company’s $404.6 million Q4 revenues. Overall, sales increased 33% in Q4 and 32% in 2022, respectively. Prescription rates also increased by 33% , and the company saw strong refill demand, suggesting that patients were satisfied with the drug.

That said, Neurocrine Biosciences benefits from more than a single drug. It expects to provide data in the second-half of 2023 for clinical programs across congenital adrenal hyperplasia, focal Onset seizure, and anhedonia in major depressive disorder. The company’s $1.2 billion cash hoard will be instrumental in developing associated drugs over time.

Signify Health (SGFY)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is an often overlooked company that provides in-home healthcare services to patients with complex medical needs. The company’s technology-enabled services help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs for healthcare payers.

Essentially, Signify Health helps healthcare companies manage risk and identify plans of action to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs.

Investors should understand that Signify Health is a young company, only going public in early 2021. It did so through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. SPACs have come under a lot of scrutinies recently as many have failed. However, SGFY stock has exhibited a U-shaped performance in its short life span. It began trading around $36, falling to $13 by early 2022. However, it has since rebounded to $28, where it has hovered around for the past six months.

SGFY stock has a 12-month trailing return of 135%, making it highly intriguing to investors. Signify Health’s revenues have grown significantly since 2020, from $450 million to $650 million in 2021, and $805 million in 2022.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock, like that of Signify Health, has experienced rapid growth over the trailing 12 months, providing a 64.9% overall return. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on RNAi-based treatments for genetic and rare diseases.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals addresses four therapeutic areas: genetic medicines, cardiometabolic disease, infectious disease, central nervous system, and ocular disease. Its pipeline includes six commercial-stage therapies, including three with a breakthrough designation. It also boasts a solid mid- and late-stage pipeline.

The company’s Q4 revenues grew a whopping 35% year-over-year. The company also beat on its bottom line, though Alnylam did lose $1.68 per share, or $207.5 million in the past quarter. The company’s robust portfolio of breakthrough commercial-stage products will keep investors very committed to ALNY stock because of the upside potential. Those looking for a top healthcare growth stock that has a proven track record of bringing bringing products to market may want to consider ALNY stock right now.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks.Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

The post 3 Growth Stocks That Could Disrupt the Healthcare Industry appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.