3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. If a company grows its sales by 20% for 10 straight years, it is highly likely the stock will perform well for your portfolio. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

Here are three growth stocks that can be big winners for your portfolio this decade.

1. Coupang: The South Korean Amazon

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is an e-commerce company operating in the South Korean market. It has modeled itself after Amazon, building out its own delivery and fulfillment network across South Korea. With these assets, Coupang is able to offer many benefits to its premium subscribers that its e-commerce competitors cannot match. This includes same-day and overnight shipping, grocery delivery, video streaming, free returns, and product discounts.

Because of this superior value proposition, Coupang has been winning market share in the South Korean e-commerce industry for many years. In 2021, it was estimated the company had a 15.7% market share, up from 7.4%, in 2017. This is the main reason why Coupang's revenue is growing so quickly, at 27% year over year in its home currency last quarter.

Coupang will be able to maintain its high growth rate for a few reasons. First, it should continue to gain share of the South Korean e-commerce market. Second, there is a general tailwind of e-commerce growth in South Korea, with the industry expected to grow by 11% a year through 2025. Third, it is expanding to adjacent opportunities like grocery and food delivery to increase the revenue potential from its existing customers. All these factors can help Coupang grow its revenue at a high rate for many years, making it a great growth stock to consider for your portfolio today.

2. Match Group: Finding love online

Like e-commerce, online dating has been a fast-growing industry that should grow to new heights this decade. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a perfect way to play this trend. The company owns many popular online dating brands like Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com.

The online dating category has grown in popularity over the last decade, and much of its growth can be attributed to the rise of smartphones globally. However, there is still a huge opportunity to grow the category, especially outside of North America and Europe. According to Match Group surveys, 43% of eligible singles have tried an online dating product in North America and Europe. In Asia, that number is only 18%. You shouldn't expect 100% of singles to use online dating products, but these numbers show that there is still room for the industry to grow this decade.

Historically, Match Group has had a great track record of both growth and profitability. From 2017 to 2021, it grew revenue by 22% a year while maintaining a 35% plus adjusted-operating margin. In 2022, management expects growth to come in a bit lower due to bad foreign-exchange headwinds and poor recent execution at Tinder. This has driven down Match Group's stock over the last few months. However, with the long-term tailwind of online dating still intact, I think it is likely the company gets back to its historical growth trajectory, making the stock a buy right now.

3. Revolve Group: Online fashion for millennials

My last stock heads back to the e-commerce industry. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) runs two online fashion websites (Revolve and Forward) that cater to millennial and Gen Z women by selling items like dresses, shoes, and beauty items. The company is currently growing its revenue at 27% year over year and just hit over $1 billion in annual sales, up from just $312 million in 2016.

The online fashion industry is expected to grow at 14% a year through 2025, hitting $180 billion just in the United States. Revolve will be able to ride this tailwind with its smart-influencer ambassador model where it pays popular social media personalities to promote its clothing items, attracting new customers to its websites. These new customers are helping Revolve grow faster than the overall market, with active customers at 2.1 million in 2022 vs. under 1 million in 2018. With approximately 70 million Gen Z and millennial women just in the United States, Revolve has only captured a small sliver of its target consumer.

International growth should be a nice cherry on top to drive revenue growth this decade. Only 17% of Revolve's sales come from outside the United States right now, even though it makes up a much larger % of the overall fashion industry. Over the next decade, if Revolve can replicate its influencer model internationally, this can help keep revenue growing at a high rate.

This combination of industry tailwind, market-share gains, and international growth makes Revolve Group an easy buy for growth investors right now.

