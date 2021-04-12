3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Great Long-Term Investments

In today's video I look at three growth stocks that are down double digits from their all-time 12-month highs. Below are three reasons to add these stocks to your watchlist as potential buys.

Three reasons to watch GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX):

GoodRx is down roughly 30% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $15.7 billion. During GoodRx's most recent quarter (Q4 20), the company reported 32% year-over-year growth in monthly active consumers and 102% year-over-year growth in subscribers. Revenue guidance for FY 2021 shows approximately 35% year-over-year growth.

Three reasons to watch Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC):

Teladoc is down roughly 38% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $27.97 billion. For revenue between 2016 and 2020 expected values, Teladoc has seen over 70% CAGR and over 80% recurring revenue. Paid membership has grown over 40% CAGR between 2016 and 2020 expected values, and over the same period, visits have grown at over 80% CAGR.

Three reasons to watch Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ):

Skillz is down roughly 60% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $6.68 billion. The CEO of Skillz recently wrote an open letter to investors. It is a quick read, and I would recommend that every SKLZ investor read it. The most important note was that Skillz doesn't include potential new games in its revenue guidance, meaning any new hit games are pure upside to its forecast. Skillz has a solid balance sheet with plenty of cash and had no debt in its most recent earnings.

