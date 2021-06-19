3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Better Investments Than AMC Stock Right Now

3 Growth Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Upcoming Week

It has been rather volatile for growth stocks in the stock market this week. With the Fed now forecasting two rate hikes in 2023, instead of the prior forecast of zero rate hikes until 2024, the stock market took a hit. Nevertheless, Powell reiterated that the Fed still believes in the transitory inflation thesis and won’t do anything to change monetary policy anytime soon. I guess what he’s trying to say is that “cheap money” is here to stay. Perhaps that is why the stock market rebounded strongly on Thursday, led by top growth stocks in the market.

Growth stocks have been one of the favorite choices for investors looking to allocate their hard-earned money. This is mainly because they have been providing outsized gains compared to the broader market, at least for the past two decades. We only need to look at the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to understand the power of growth companies. There are plenty of top growth stocks that are experiencing explosive growth in the current volatile stock market environment. But I think we all can agree that growth stocks that are delivering impressive results today and can continue to be great long-term investments can be quite hard to find.

How To Find The Best Growth Stocks To Buy?

Investing in the stock market hasn’t been easy since the pandemic. Whether you are new or experienced in the market, you have certainly witnessed one of the most volatile periods in the history of the stock market. That said, if you are looking for growth names to include in your portfolio, you should look for companies that could expand their top-line quickly. The hallmark of the best growth stocks to buy now may typically include improving fundamentals and a history of bullish trading activity in the shares. With rising inflation risks and investors rotating their portfolios toward value stocks, picking a growth stock to buy is becoming increasingly difficult.

Nevertheless, to help safeguard your investment, looking at stocks with good growth potential and justifiable valuations could be a great way to start. Of course, looking for growth stocks that have extremely strong fundamentals is even better. That may require a lot more research and hard work. But the good news here is we are laying some of them out for you. With all that being said, do you have the following growth stocks on your list in the stock market today?

Top Growth Stocks To Watch This Week

Upstart Holdings

Upstart is a growing online leading platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automate the lending process. With the company’s platform, banks can provide personal loans using non-traditional variables like education and employment to predict creditworthiness. At the same time, it helps banks reduce the risk and costs of lending. Upstart’s platform uses sophisticated machine learning models to more accurately identify risk and approve more applicants than traditional credit-score-based lending models. Upstart has also expanded into auto loans. In March, it acquired Prodigy Software, a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software, which some describe as the Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) for auto dealers.

Recently, Upstart announced that Customers Bank, a full-service community bank and subsidiary of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) has expanded its bank partnership with Upstart. The extended partnership would include scaling its personal loan program through the Upstart Referral Network and Customers Bank’s own consumer banking website. Customers Bank’s partnership with Upstart has helped it grow its loan portfolio over the past few years, and it expects that trend to continue.

What’s more impressive is that the company has already achieved profitability. Upstart reported a net profit of $6 million in 2020, making it one of the few profitable fintech companies. That said, an investment in Upstart stock could prove to be extremely rewarding. With more predictive underwriting models and lower fraud rates delivered by the platform, the potential for Upstart to keep growing is enormous. Considering all these, is UPST stock a buy and hold growth stock over the long term?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Futu Holdings

Futu is a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China. Impressively, the company has strong backing from notable shareholders like Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), Matrix Holdings, and Sequoia Capital. With the backing of a company like Tencent, coupled with the trending tailwinds, the potential for Futu to cement itself as a leader in China’s mobile and online brokerage is bright indeed. With strong expectations of the company’s business performance, FUTU stock has risen more than 200% year-to-date.

From the company’s first-quarter report, revenue came in 349% higher year-over-year to $283.6 million. Its total gross profit was even more impressive, as it came in 372.6% higher year-over-year to $226.6. That handily beat the estimates from Wall Street. However, despite the impressive earnings beat, FUTU stock has been trading sideways in recent months.

While that might cause some investors to shy away from growth stocks like Futu, some are scooping up the stock on the dip. FUTU stock could be your best bet on tapping on the rapid growth of China’s retail investing industry. After all, the rise of retail investors is pretty much a global phenomenon. Considering Futu’s robust financials and the growth of the markets it operates in, we could be looking at a long growth runway indeed. Could FUTU stock be a multibagger in the making?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) provider. Its aim is to build a better and safer internet. Some of the company’s potential growth drivers include serverless computing, internet of things (IoT), and 5G. These present massive opportunities for the company to tap into. With more businesses moving their operations to the cloud, Cloudflare could see explosive growth in this burgeoning cybersecurity industry. That’s because of its role in safeguarding and speeding up the internet.

From the company’s first-quarter earnings, revenue came in 51% higher year-over-year to $138.1 million. The network security and CDN provider also sees strong large customer growth. It saw a record addition of roughly 120 large customers in the quarter. This cloud stock has rewarded shareholders with more than 450% growth since going public in September 2019.

Of course, the strong bullish sentiment is mainly due to the company’s dominance in the CDN market. Admittedly, there may be speculations of tech giants jumping into the CDN bandwagon and stealing market shares. But Cloudflare stock is still a relatively safe bet with excellent long-term growth prospects for now. With NET stock showing upward momentum, would you agree that it is the best growth stock to buy right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

