3 Growth Stocks That Can Keep Growing

In today's video, I look at three growth stocks that can see a huge upside. Below are three reasons to add each stock to your watch list as a potential buy.

Three reasons to watch Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN):

Between 2017 and 2019, the company saw a 145% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) on homes sold, 159% CAGR on revenue, and continuously improving EBITDA margins. COVID has hurt the company, but management stated that it expects to see improvements for Q1 of 2021 as demand for its business begins to increase. Even though Opendoor is not profitable, the company has built a strong cash position.

Three reasons to watch Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON):

Peloton is down roughly 40% from its all-time high. Recent news has pulled the stock down, which presents investors with a buying opportunity. Peloton is expanding to new regional markets and has recently made an acquisition to improve its manufacturing footprint in the USA. Peloton has strong fundamentals with positive earnings, positive cash flow from operations, and a strong cash position.

Three reasons to watch TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP):

TuSimple develops advanced self-driving technologies specifically designed for heavy-duty trucks. After its recent IPO, the company has a strong cash position that allows it to continue developing its technology. TuSimple is already running live tests with its trucks across numerous states.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

