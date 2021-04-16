3 Growth Stocks That Are Down Over 20%

In today's video, I look at three growth stocks that are down over 20% from their recent 12-month highs. Below are three reasons to add each stock to your watch list as a potential buy.

Three reasons to watch Spotify (NYSE: SPOT):

Spotify is down roughly 21% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $54.7 billion. During Spotify's most recent quarter (Q4 20), the company reported 17% year-over-year growth in revenue and 24% year-over-year growth in premium subscribers. Spotify has a strong balance sheet with substantial cash, allowing it to be aggressive on its content acquisitions. On Feb. 26, it announced a senior note offering that would further increase its cash holdings.

Three reasons to watch Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF):

Tattooed Chef is down roughly 34% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $1.49 billion. During Tattooed Chef's most recent quarter (Q4 20), the company reported 48% year-over-year growth in revenue and positive GAAP earnings and EBITDA values. Management gave an outlook that shows revenue growth of 49% for fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020, with positive net income.

Three reasons to watch CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI):

CuriosityStream is down roughly 41% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $699.94 million. During CuriosityStream's most recent quarter (Q4 20), the company reported over 100% year-over-year growth in revenue. For fiscal year 2021, CuriosityStream currently expects a strong year for revenue with 80% year-over-year growth.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 14, 2021. The video was published on April 15, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Tattooed Chef, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tattooed Chef, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of CuriosityStream Inc., Spotify Technology, and Tattooed Chef, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CuriosityStream Inc. and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.