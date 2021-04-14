Markets
DKNG

3 Growth Stocks That Are Down Big: Is It Time to Add?

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video, I look at three growth stocks that are down double-digits from their recent 12-month highs. Below are three reasons to add these stocks to your watch list as potential buys.

Three reasons to watch Lemonade (NYSE: LMND):

  1. Lemonade is down roughly 50% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $5.5 billion.
  2. During Lemonade's most recent quarter (Q4 2020), the company reported 87% year-over-year growth in "In Force Premium" and 56% year-over-year growth in subscribers.
  3. Analysts expect strong revenue growth for the next three to five years.

Three reasons to watch Fisker (NYSE: FSR):

  1. Fisker is down roughly 49% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $4.27 billion.
  2. Its new electric vehicle, Ocean, is expected to start production in 2022. As of March 09, 2021, the company has reported over 14,000 reservations.
  3. Fisker has a strong balance sheet, with its most recent earnings showing no debt and over $900 million in cash.

Three reasons to watch DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

  1. DraftKings is down roughly 19% from its all-time high, with a market cap of $23.08 billion.
  2. DraftKings has made some strong acquisition moves in the past few months, increasing its media content and iGaming assets.
  3. On April 13, 2021, DraftKings hired its first chief media officer to join the executive team, double-downing on its media content move.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 12, 2021. The video was published on April 13, 2021.


10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of DraftKings Inc.. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG LMND FSR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular