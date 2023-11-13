3 Growth Stocks That Analysts Are Loving Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With increasing unpredictability, a cautious approach is becoming more common among growth investors. Despite these challenges, the following, three analyst-recommended growth stocks could potentially increase three to four times over the next decade. This will present a compelling opportunity for investors seeking substantial profits.

Moreover, in a market clouded by economic uncertainties, the top growth stocks stand out for their resilience. This fortitude positions them as appealing investments, especially for those looking to build a powerful portfolio that could potentially withstand market fluctuations.

Therefore, these three growth stocks have consistently shown incredible potential for long-term growth. Historically, they have not only endured difficult periods but have often prospered, making them smart choices for investors focused on long-term gains.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues its upward trajectory, driven by advancements in AI. The stock has already seen a remarkable 207% increase year to date (YTD), trading at $483. Additionally, NVDA stands out as this year’s top performer in the S&P 500, as the company holds a market capitalization of over $1 trillion.

In its latest financial report, Nvidia surpassed expectations with an adjusted earnings per share of $2.70, well above the $2.08 forecast. The company’s revenue growth was equally impressive, soaring by 101% year over year (YOY) to $13.5 billion, eclipsing the predicted $11.2 billion.

Furthermore, TipRanks analysts give NVDA a strong buy rating, with a whopping 34% upside. Concurrently, Simply Wall Street foresees Nvidia’s annual earnings growing at 31% per year, outstripping the U.S. market’s 14.3% growth. It projects revenue to increase at 27.8% per year, surpassing the U.S. market’s 7.9% growth rate. Hence, this further serves to underscore its potential as a high-growth investment.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) continues to redefine the tech landscape. The company’s third-quarter results clearly indicate this trend, with reports of a substantial 23% increase in revenue, reaching $34.15 billion. This financial leap is coupled with an impressive 164% rise in income, soaring to $11.5 billion, which emphasizes its consistent growth trajectory.

While Meta Platform’s revenue and user base have grown, it’s important to recognize the rise in operational costs and expenses. However, the tech giant continues to secure significant profits, yielding strong returns for shareholders. Additionally, META aims to incorporate AI chatbots into its platforms, signaling a shift towards interactive, AI-driven social media experiences.

Furthermore, TipRanks analysts have given META stock a strong buy rating, with an anticipated 17% upside. Additionally, according to Simply Wall Street analysts, Meta’s earnings and revenue are expected to grow faster than the U.S. market average. Thus, appeal will become more enticing to growth-focused investors.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to lead the AI revolution, integrating ChatGPT into its array of products, from Bing to Azure Cloud Services. The company will develop its own AI accelerator chip, aiming to reduce reliance on external suppliers and enhance cost efficiency.

Moreover, Microsoft’s revenue climbed to $56.5 billion in the recent quarter. This significantly marks a 13% year over year (YOY) increase, buoyed in part by Azure’s impressive 29% revenue growth.

Looking forward, the company is poised for long-term success. MSFT expects a healthy 15% bump in sales in the upcoming quarter, projecting $60.4 billion to $61.4 billion. This growth trajectory is also bolstered by Microsoft’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI.

Furthermore, the company’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) positions it among the top players in the gaming sphere. Consequently, TipRanks analysts predict a strong buy rating with a promising 11% upside potential. This endorsement highlights the company’s robust expansion strategy and potential for sustained growth.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Growth Stocks That Analysts Are Loving Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.