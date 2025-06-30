3 Growth Stocks to Take Profits On

When investing in stocks, it is important to understand how valuation works. You would not buy a house for $1 million if the recent comps for a similar home were $500,000, would you? The same goes for the stock market, and in today's video, I am going to walk you through three stocks that I would be taking profits on at these levels. One of those stocks is Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR).

Now, do not get me wrong; just because I take profits in a stock does not mean I dislike the company. I just think we can get back in at a better price while taking profits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 9, 2025. The video was published on June 10, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.