3 Growth Stocks to Secure for the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Identifying growth stocks serves as a base for assembling a robust portfolio while investing. This starts with marking companies with solid fundamentals, as these attributes derive long-term market value growth. The stocks highlighted here span diverse sectors: Information Technology, Financials, and Industrials. Each demonstrates impressive revenue growth, strategic market expansion, and efficient operations. These companies have boosted core strengths to capitalize on market opportunities.

Understanding the base fundamentals of these stocks is key to recognizing their value potential. Their constant revenue surges, sharp cost management, and strategic initiatives mark their capability to adapt and thrive in competitive markets. This stability positions them as strong contenders for sustained growth over the next decade. One must focus on these attributes to make informed decisions and ensure their portfolios align with market leaders’ futures.

Therefore, examining these growth stocks can determine how solid fundamentals derive current company performance and may lay the foundation for continued high-price returns. For those aiming to secure long-term gains, these stocks offer a compelling blend of growth potential and capital stability.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) focuses on AI-driven data analytics for government and commercial sectors. Palantir’s revenue growth is crucial for its market success and expansion. In Q2, revenue grew 27% year-over-year (YoY) and 7% sequentially, surpassing prior guidance by 5%. Further, the strong growth reflects Palantir’s success in both US commercial and government segments. Excluding strategic contracts, revenue growth was 30% YoY and 10% sequentially, indicating significant organic growth in Palantir’s core business. The company’s AI and data analytics capabilities are driving this growth.

Moreover, US commercial revenue increased 55% YoY and 6% sequentially, reaching $159 million. Excluding strategic contracts, growth reached 70% YoY and 8% sequentially. This highlights Palantir’s successful expansion in the US commercial sector. The company’s financial performance also shows strong profitability. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 37% in Q2, demonstrating Palantir’s ability to maintain high profitability while scaling operations. The adjusted gross margin was 83%, reflecting efficient operations and robust cost control.

Overall, Palantir’s consistent revenue growth, expanding market share, and strong profitability position it as a key player in the growth stocks category.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Source: Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is a tech-driven health insurance provider focusing on boosting member experiences and optimizing operational edge. For Q2 2024, Oscar Health had $2.2 billion in total revenue, a 46% YoY growth. The revenue increase emerged from membership growth and rate hikes. Oscar Health’s membership reached 1.6 million, a 63% increase YoY. This growth was fueled by high retention, market expansion, and Special Enrollment Period (SEP) additions.

Moreover, the revenue growth aligns with Oscar’s goal of achieving a 20% CAGR by 2027. Oscar Health’s medical loss ratio (MLR) improved by 0.9% YoY, reaching 79% in Q2 2024. The lower MLR indicates enhanced cost management and operational efficiency. The improvement was driven by favorable prior period development. This suggests better management of medical costs and resource allocation. A lower MLR means less revenue is spent on medical care than revenue generated. Oscar’s focus on operational efficiency supports its profitability and financial stability.

Overall, the company’s membership growth and improved cost management strategies stand out among growth stocks.

Powell Industries (POWL)

Source: Shutterstock

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) delivers custom-engineered electrical solutions to industrial markets. These markets include oil, gas, and utilities. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Powell’s revenue grew by 50% to hit $288 million. The revenue was $192 million in Q3 2024. Core industrial markets, like oil and gas, saw revenues increase by 56% and 158%. The electric utility sector also contributed, with a 30% rise in revenue. This growth shows Powell’s ability to tap into diverse market opportunities. Powell increased its research spending by 49% year-to-date, which points to its focus on developing new technologies and expanding its product portfolio.

Moreover, Powell recorded $356 million in new orders during the quarter. This marks the highest quarterly total for fiscal 2024. These orders came from key end markets, marking the company’s diversified customer base. The backlog remains at a historic high of $1.3 billion, unchanged from the previous quarter. This backlog indicates robust and sustained demand for Powell’s products. It also ensures a steady stream of projects for long-term growth.

Overall, Powell’s significant revenue increases and diversified market penetration underscore its strength, making it a top contender among growth stocks.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Growth Stocks to Secure for the Next Decade appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.