3 Growth Stocks the New ‘GPT-4o’ AI Bot Says Will Make You Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

OpenAI has recently released its GPT-4o AI bot, touted as a more advanced version of its previous language models. This new bot is more focused on voice inputs and usefulness in day-to-day living than pure logic or reasoning. However, its improvements over previous GPT-4 models have not been groundbreaking, to say the least. That said, it is still worth exploring how this AI bot approaches the stock market. Playing with prompts and asking for different stock picks can provide some interesting ideas to research.

I did precisely that on some stocks that the GPT-4o bot has picked. I asked it for more “under-the-radar” growth stocks, as it regurgitated the usual FAANG/Magnificent 7 tech giants when prompted for growth picks. Here are the three I got.

MongoDB (MDB)

Source: Shutterstock

I agree with GPT-4o that MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a company well-positioned for growth. MongoDB provides a platform that allows developers to build and update applications with greater ease and efficiency.

In the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, MongoDB again showed solid execution. Revenue increased 27% to $458 million. Additionally, both revenue and earnings exceeded expectations. Atlas, their cloud database offering, remains the key driver of growth, growing 34% and now accounting for 68% of the company’s total revenue. The company added over 7,000 new customers last year across both small startups and large Fortune 500 companies. MongoDB’s earnings per share metric is very bullish, considering the 86 cents figure beat analyst estimates by 39 cents.

Paying 148-times forward earnings here is definitely quite the premium. However, the company should be able to sustain annual revenue growth well above 25% for years to come, along with juicy earnings growth averaging roughly 40%.

Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

Even if this stock’s premium remains 50% intact, MDB stock should deliver significant gains over the next decade.

DexCom (DXCM)

Source: Andrew_Popov / Shutterstock.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is in the continuous glucose monitoring business. The company’s G7 system, which came out last year, has already made a big impact with how accurate and easy to use it is, plus how well it connects to popular devices.

In Q1, DexCom saw their sales grow an impressive 25% to $921 million, beating estimates. Earnings per share also beat by 18.6%. It’s a major positive that more doctors are recommending the G7, and insurance is covering this device for more patients.

Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

What gives me hope is how fast DexCom innovates on new products. Since releasing the G7, the company has sent out monthly updates to improve how it functions, connects to other things, and is used. Getting approved to connect directly to the Apple Watch makes this device the first CGM that can do that.

With more people (sadly) getting diabetes worldwide, DexCom’s top-notch glucose monitoring system sets up DexCom well for strong growth. If the company can keep making progress like this, I definitely think DXCM stock can outperform. The stock is still down some 19% from its 2021 high.

Nutrien (NTR)

Source: Pavel Kapysh/ShutterStock.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is another solid pick by GPT-4o. A fertilizer company, Nutrien is also a different type of bet than the other two. That’s because Nutrien’s growth is relatively muted, so a recovery is what I’m hoping for. And I think that recovery is underway, since NTR stock has appreciated 24% since mid-February.

Nutrien reported adjusted EBITDA of CAD$1.1 billion, aided by improved margins on crop nutrients, higher fertilizer production meeting strong demand, increased sales volume, and lower operational expenses. The company’s agricultural retail division also saw significant year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA.

According to Nutrien’s estimates, global supply and demand for potash appear fairly balanced. The company is maintaining its full-year forecast for worldwide potash shipments at 68-71 million metric tonnes. I believe Nutrien is well-positioned to benefit from these favorable market dynamics and continue recovering. Indeed, NTR stock seems to have bottomed out at current levels.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Growth Stocks the New ‘GPT-4o’ AI Bot Says Will Make You Rich appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.