3 Growth Stocks I Just Bought in the Dip -- Should You?

Today I talk about three growth stocks investors should be thinking about buying during the dip. They are all hitting different markets and are seeing strong revenue growth across the board.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) Square is a big player in the fintech sector, seeing a 50% five-year CAGR in gross profit due to its Cash App colossal success. Many investors are looking for "reopening stocks," and Square hits that criteria. As more stores reopen, businesses will be doing their transactions with Square's POS system, which Square charges a small fee for during each transaction.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) Twilio creates communication APIs that allow software developers to add all types of communication protocols into their applications. Twilio saves the developer time and money as they no longer needs to create protocols from texting, video interaction, text authentication, and more. Twilio's FY20 revenue was up 55% year-over-year, and management believes that FY21 will see a growth of 44% to $7 YoY
- Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) Gravity is a gaming company in South Korea with a market cap of less than $1 billion. Its revenue has been growing for the past four years as games have become more available throughout the Southeast Asian market. With a price-to-sales ratio of less than 3 and future mobile game launches this year, this is a company every game investor should watch.
Jose Najarro owns shares of Gravity, Square, and Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin, Square, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.