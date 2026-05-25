3 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Key Points

Remitly is rapidly expanding in the global remittance market through both individuals and small businesses.

Coupang is a falling stock that looks appetizing because of its long-term potential in e-commerce and technology in Asia.

Nu Bank is the largest bank by customer count in Latin America.

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The remittance disruptor making waves

Remittances -- or sending money across borders -- is a sector undergoing digital disruption in a way similar to retail payments over the last few decades. Out are the cash pickup points; in are mobile money transfers across borders via two mobile phones.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is the leading remittance disruptor, capturing market share quarter after quarter. Last quarter, send volume grew 37% year over year to $22.1 billion, driving revenue growth of 25%. The company has a solid lead in acquiring customers in the United States who want to send money abroad and is now expanding internationally into places like the Middle East. What's more, it is adding new services, such as a digital wallet and business transactions, which are expanding its addressable market.

Business remittances are a vast market, with Remitly accounting for only a tiny sliver of today's market. With less than $100 billion in volume sent through its network over the last 12 months, and the revenue potential from product expansion, Remitly has an opportunity to grow at a double-digit rate for many years into the future, making it a perfect stock for a set-it-and-forget-it portfolio over the next 20 years.

An e-commerce and technology copycat

One of the best-performing stocks over the last 20 years has been Amazon, thanks to its durable revenue growth. But what if I told you it was possible to buy shares in a technology company copying Amazon's business model in other countries? That stock is Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and it is down 70% from all-time highs to an absurdly low price at $15.50 a share.

Coupang operates an e-commerce business in South Korea, along with other initiatives such as a food delivery network, a burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) cloud business, Rocket Now fast delivery, financial technology solutions, a fashion marketplace, and international expansion into Taiwan.

Revenue grew only 8% year over year last quarter, but that was due to a brief boycott of its services following a data leak in late 2025. The company is now well past this and has recovered most of its lost customers. Revenue growth should accelerate back into the double digits later in 2026.

Since going public just more than five years ago, Coupang's revenue has increased close to 200% to $35 billion. Today, it trades at a market cap of just $28 billion, making the stock a bargain for investors looking to replicate Amazon's success abroad.

The digital banking giant

Another international stock focused on digital banking is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). It is a rapidly growing digital banking platform focused on the Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian markets. By serving customers without the fees of traditional banks, Nu Bank has grown to 135 million active customers, making it one of the largest banking platforms in the world.

To be fair, most of these customers are just starting their journeys with Nu Bank or are lower-income customers in these countries using the mobile app as their first way to interact with the formal financial system. By revenue, Nu Bank is nowhere near the largest bank in the world today, with $16 billion in revenue generated over the last 12 months.

The bull case for Nu Bank is that it can scale up revenue and profits by offering more products to existing customers. It has done so by steadily increasing monthly revenue per active customer, which hit a record of $15.90 last quarter.

Right now, Nu Bank stock trades at a market cap of $63 billion but a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 20. With revenue in constant currency growing 42% year over year last quarter, this is a cheap earnings multiple to pay, which is why investors can buy this high-quality business and hold it for the next 20 years.

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Brett Schafer has positions in Coupang and Remitly Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.