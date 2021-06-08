3 Growth Stocks for Less Than $200 That Could Spice Up Your Portfolio

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for the following stocks: Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG). The prices for these three stocks are below $200 each, and below I share a few reasons to add them to your watch list.

Two reasons to add Vuzix to your watch list

Vuzix is in the early innings of its business. Still, in the most recent earnings, management stated that it sees strong demand for its smart glasses product as customers continue to place larger and more frequent orders. Vuzix has a substantial amount of cash and short-term investments and no debt. The strength of its balance sheet allows Vuzix to continue to fund project growth and product development.

Two reasons to add Etsy to your watch list

Etsy reported 141% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and over 60% YOY growth of active sellers and buyers for the first quarter of 2021. Etsy has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to add Zillow to your watch list

Even though the pandemic has slowed down Zillow's growth, the company reported YOY increase in traffic to its mobile application and website and 8% YOY revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. Zillow has exceptional fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and substantially more cash and short-term investments than debt.

