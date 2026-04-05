3 Growth Stocks Down 43%, 28%, and 41% to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Shares of UiPath have suffered as investors rethink the value of artificial intelligence, but this company’s solutions serve a proven, marketable purpose.

Remitly Global has found a great niche and perfected the way it serves it.

Meta isn’t the world’s strongest AI developer, but it doesn’t need to be to reward its shareholders. It just needs to continue doing something constructive with AI.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

After a brief hiatus, the market's bigger-picture pullback appears to be back underway, once again led by the names that were once its most popular picks.

As veteran investors will still attest, however, this weakness is ultimately a buying opportunity.

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With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three deeply discounted growth stocks that long-term investors should consider buying on this short-term dip. In no particular order...

1. UiPath

It's no real secret why UiPath (NYSE: PATH) shares are down more than 40% from their early December peak. Most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks started struggling around that time as the hype surrounding them began running headlong into fiscal reality, and UiPath is very much an AI stock. It could be considered one of the industry's overlooked pioneers, in fact.

And that's precisely what makes this ticker's pullback a buy. While rivals have tried to replicate and mimic what UiPath does, this company's initial vision of automated workflow is the one that still makes the most intuitive sense for end users.

Simply put, UiPath allows an organization's employees to automate computer work that would otherwise be done manually at a much slower pace. Data backups, paying invoices (and flagging unusual ones), turning an overwhelming number of documents into manageable and actionable insights, and automatically optimizing inventory levels -- including forecasting future demand -- are all in this company's technical wheelhouse.

And the marketplace increasingly likes what it does, making and keeping this company viable. UiPath turned $481 million worth of revenue into non-GAAP operating income of $150 million during the final quarter of last year, up 14% and 12% year over year (respectively) to extend long-established growth trends. This ticker's recent pullback is mostly about the broader industrywide sell-off. Now priced at less than 14 times this year's projected per-share profits, this particular stock's sell-off is likely nearer its bottom than not.

2. Remitly Global

Given all the digital capabilities at the world's disposal in this modern era, one would think it's relatively easy to send money across any border. But that's not the case. It's still a surprisingly complicated process.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is making it easier, though. While the industry is still highly regulated to prevent unauthorized or impermissible money transfers, Remitly's platform -- which functions similarly to PayPal, Cash App, and Zelle -- handles the technical logistics of cross-border transfers including any necessary currency exchange. If and when they're not allowed, the platform simply doesn't facilitate the transaction. Consumers and enterprises conducting cross-border business are welcome to use the app.

And they are using it, in droves. The app's active customer count improved 19% year over year to 9.3 million during the final quarter of last year, driving a 35% increase in the total amount of money transferred. Total revenue grew 26% to $442 million, allowing the company to swing from a loss of $5.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier to $41.2 million this time around. Analysts are looking for comparable growth for at least the next couple of years, too. The 41% pullback from last February's peak certainly looks like a gift.

3. Meta Platforms

Last but not least, buy Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) while its shares are down 28% from August's high.

It's not difficult to figure out what's happened here. Although it's not a massively important artificial intelligence player, AI does feature prominently in Meta's growth plans. For instance, its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Meta AI is accessible directly from Facebook members' primary feeds, preventing them from moving offsite to an alternative platform like ChatGPT or Google's Gemini (an Alphabet product). The company's also using AI to improve the performance of its own flagship advertising business. This much exposure to the artificial intelligence revolution has understandably caused investors to lump Meta in with most other companies that are also investing heavily in AI.

This generalization, however, ignores an important, nuanced difference between Meta and other companies building artificial intelligence businesses. That is, whereas most of the other names in the industry are building stand-alone products that rely on broad demand for artificial intelligence hardware, software, and platforms (think Qualcomm's AI-capable Snapdragon mobile processor, CoreWeave's expensive cloud computing platform built specifically for training/learning, and Broadcom's recent deep focus on developing high-speed networking solutions specifically for AI data centers), Meta still remains the planet's preferred social networking platform. It's simply -- and wisely -- just using artificial intelligence as a means of bolstering this proven business.

It's working, too. The company's fourth-quarter 2025 revenue growth accelerated to a pace of 24%, thanks to steady user growth and a 16% year-over-year improvement in average revenue per user, mirroring similar growth in the total number of ad impressions delivered during the three-month stretch.

The point is, rather than looking for stocks of companies that can develop artificial intelligence solutions, perhaps investors should be looking for companies that can actually do something constructive with them. That's Meta to be sure.

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James Brumley has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Block, Meta Platforms, PayPal, Qualcomm, and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.