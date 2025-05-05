3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Stocks are starting to bounce back, and it's probably a good time to take a look at growth stocks that can make the most of the market's recent bullish turn. You probably have a few growth stocks in mind, and I want to share some of mine.

I think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are three growth stocks ready to roll in the final seven months of 2025 and beyond. Let's take a closer look at these three potential market beaters.

1. Amazon

The leading online retailer has been a generational growth stock. Amazon has posted top-line growth of at least 9% in each of its first 28 years of trading. It's also almost a 2,000-bagger since going public in May of 1997.

Growth has slowed. Net sales rose 9% to $155.7 billion in the latest quarter it reported last week, but that's above the 5% to 8% it was targeting three months earlier.

The bottom line is the bigger story here. Net income shot 64% higher to $17.1 billion. Sales growth has meandered lately, but Amazon broke through with its first quarter of double-digit net margin in the holiday quarter of 2024. That margin has only widened in the subsequent quarter.

Amazon has posted double-digit percentage earnings beats in each of its last four quarterly updates, and its guidance is also encouraging. It sees net sales climbing 7% to 11% in the current quarter, a larger jump than it was modeling in the first quarter.

There are tariff concerns, but it may be more of an opportunity than a challenge. The surge in prices on imported goods is leaving a bigger dent on deep discounters Shein, Temu, and other Chinese e-tailers trying to sell to American consumers. These companies were previously gaining market share at Amazon's expense with their low prices.

Amazon also has its AWS cloud computing infrastructure platform, which is gaining market share to the point where it now accounts for nearly a third of theglobal market It's just 15% of the revenue mix here but is growing faster than its flagship e-commerce business.

The stock may not seem cheap, but here's the thing: Amazon may be a card-carrying member of the ballyhooed "Magnificent Seven," but it's trading essentially where it was at this time last year. Buying Amazon for 31 times this year's projected earnings and 26 times next year's target may seem rich, but the profit multiple is near its historic low.

2. Roku

Timing matters, and it may seem as if singling out Roku here is a mistake. The shares plummeted 9% on Friday, even as the overall market was rising. The first quarter itself was fine for the streaming video pioneer.

Its 16% year-over-year increase on the top line stretches its streak of double-digit revenue growth to eight quarters. It also delivered a smaller loss than what investors were expecting.

Guidance is where Roku fell short. The 11% revenue gain it's modeling for the current quarter is its weakest showing in two years. It lowered its full-year revenue and gross profit guidance, largely on the projected impact of tariffs on its hardware business.

The good news, however, is that it sees a return to profitability in the second half of this year. Engagement remains strong, with the time spent streaming through Roku climbing 16% over the past year. Even the tariff-soured guidance should stretch its run of double-digit revenue growth to nine quarters and potentially even stronger for a company that has historically exceeded its public forecasts.

3. Celsius Holdings

One can argue that Celsius is not worthy of being considered a growth stock at this point. After three consecutive years of revenue more than doubling, last year treated investors to a mere 3% advance.

The top line actually declined in the second half of 2024. Even the stock has lost more than half of its value over the past year, even though it's bouncing back in a major way in 2025.

Its namesake beverages continue to be a functional energy-drink staple. It also garnered bullish attention earlier this year by announcing plans to acquire the company behind Alani Nu, opening fresh opportunities with a lifestyle brand catering to a different target audience at an accretive price. With the company's return to growth expected in the second quarter -- and its stock trading for less than 30 times next year's earnings estimates -- it could wind up being one of this year's best-performing stocks.

You won't have to wait long for a fresh take on Celsius. The rebounding sparkling-beverage company reports first-quarter results on Tuesday morning.

