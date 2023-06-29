3 Growth Stocks Cathie Wood Is Betting On Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cathie Wood, the visionary investor and founder of ARK Invest, focuses on disruptive companies at the forefront of innovation. With a keen eye for growth potential and an unwavering belief in transformative technologies, Wood has identified stocks that can reshape and lead industries and deliver substantial returns. This article delves into three of Cathie Wood’s current top-growth stock picks.

The first stock is a leading player in the telehealth industry and focuses on capitalizing on the growing demand for remote healthcare services. In contrast, the second one’s operations Cloud platform is set to transform digital operations and enhance enterprise productivity. However, the third leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide intelligent decision-making capabilities and disrupt adversaries in a data-driven world.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has demonstrated its focus on innovation and technology, positioning itself as a leader in the telehealth industry. The company’s integrated app has already shown favorable results, driving higher engagement and utilization among its members. With a focus on whole-person care and the addition of chronic care programs, Teladoc Health is addressing market demand for demonstrated outcomes and validating its approach.

The introduction of provider-based care programs for weight management and pre-diabetes further strengthens Teladoc Health’s portfolio. It also signifies its dedication to comprehensive healthcare solutions. By offering personalized care plans in collaboration with Teladoc physicians, the company aims to improve outcomes and reduce costs for its members.

Financially, Teladoc Health maintains a strong position with positive free cash flow and a substantial cash balance. This financial strength provides a valuable advantage in an uncertain funding environment and positions the company for continued growth.

Teladoc Health has a larger late-stage pipeline and a confident outlook for the selling season. It indicates favorable prospects for future deals and revenue growth. The expansion into weight management programs and GLP-1s further enhance Teladoc Health’s ability to address diverse healthcare needs and offer comprehensive cardiometabolic solutions.

Regarding financial performance, Teladoc Health achieved better-than-expected results for Q1 2023. The outperformance was driven by solid enrollment and growth in its Integrated Care segment. Lastly, the company has had consistent margin improvement throughout the year and guidance for revenue growth in the low to mid-teens.

PagerDuty (PD)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has strong revenue growth and record non-GAAP operating margin indicating its ability to navigate the market successfully. While centralized customer spending and longer sales cycles pose challenges, PagerDuty’s focus on innovation, particularly in AIOps and automation, provides a strong value proposition that addresses the evolving needs of its customers.

Also, PagerDuty’s expanding integration ecosystem and deep integrations with leading platforms demonstrate its ability to win deals with large enterprises. The company’s comprehensive and integrated Operations Cloud platform sets it apart in the competitive landscape. It allows customers to optimize their digital operations effectively. This differentiation positions PagerDuty for continued success in the enterprise and upper mid-market segments.

While the higher churn rate in the SMB segment and the growth of free accounts raise concerns, PagerDuty can address these challenges by closely monitoring cost constraints and implementing strategies to improve customer retention and acquisition.

Additionally, PagerDuty’s confidence in the transformative power of Generative AI is a significant factor in its bullish outlook. The technology has the potential to revolutionize developer productivity, enabling them to focus on ideation and innovation. Generative AI empowers employees across different roles and functions by freeing up time from non-creative tasks. It amplifies their capabilities and drives better outcomes.

Finally, PagerDuty’s focus on cost management and maintaining an efficient cost structure demonstrates its commitment to balancing growth with profitability. The approach strengthens the company’s financial performance and positions it for sustainable long-term growth.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) can disrupt adversaries and competitors with its proprietary and cutting-edge technologies. The Apollo Infrastructure Program (AIP) launch has garnered significant demand. It signifies the recognition of its potential to provide a competitive advantage and transform business operations. Also, by leveraging AI and large language models (LLMs), Palantir focuses on empowering enterprises with intelligent decision-making capabilities and workflow automation.

The company’s positive financial results, including GAAP profitability and strong revenue growth, reaffirm its position as a leader in the industry. Specifically, the robust performance of the U.S. commercial segment, surpassing the $100 million revenue threshold, showcases the strong demand and market penetration of Palantir’s products and services. With consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability and a positive trajectory, Palantir’s lead in driving profitable growth is evident. With $2.9 billion in cash reserves, a lack of debt, and an entrepreneurial founder-led spirit, the company can seize opportunities and expand its market presence.

Moreover, given the increasing demand in this space, the company’s focus on AI solutions presents a significant opportunity for future growth. Palantir can deliver unique and disruptive products. Its products, which competitors cannot easily replicate, position it as a leader in the market. Furthermore, the potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index could bring new attention, investors, and enhanced market presence, leveraging Palantir’s profitability and growth to strengthen its position further.

Despite backlog growth and deceleration challenges, Palantir remains optimistic about its prospects. The positive feedback signifies a shift in perception from questioning the need for Palantir’s products to recognizing their effective utilization.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

