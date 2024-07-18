3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Top growth stocks to buy now can be your route to compounding your wealth. If you buy early in the growth phase, you can ride the expansion phase for several years to massive gains. On that note, small and midcap stocks are better growth plays than large-cap ones.

In fairness, most large-cap stocks rarely have the upside of smaller capitalization stocks. The law of large numbers means that large-cap companies cannot grow as fast. Furthermore, because they are widely covered by Wall Street analysts, business media and investors, they are priced accordingly.

In contrast, some smaller growth stocks have massive upside. With a secular tailwind and solid execution, they can increase revenues for decades. Furthermore, due to minimal coverage, they are likely to be mispriced and trade at a discount to larger peers.

The following growth stocks to buy now have market capitalizations below $20 billion. Besides, they have increased sales at an over 60% compounded annual growth rate over the past three years. Yet, with their secular tailwinds still intact, they have years of growth ahead.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is the second largest sports wagering platform, with a 32% market share in the U.S. Over the past five years, it has seen impressive growth as sports betting has become more popular. As a result, revenues grew by 72% and 63% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Still, with online sports betting growth exceeding 10% annually, according to Statista, DKNG stock is attractive. Indeed, wagering is growing with more state approvals leading to customer growth. After launching in Vermont this January, DraftKings now operates in 26 U.S. states. This leaves substantial opportunity as more states approve online betting and iGaming.

Moreover, management expects more expansion in its existing markets. During the Q1 of 2024earnings call Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Robins noted that revenues grew by 40% in existing states. Also, he projected more revenue from product innovations. For instance, he said they introduced Progressive Parlay products across all major sports and states during Q1. Moreover, in iGaming, it launched eight new casino titles.

Another catalyst that makes DraftKings one of the growth stocks to buy now relates to profitability. After growing revenues by 51% year-over-year (YOY) in Q1 and achieving $22 million in adjusted EBITDA, management lifted its guidance. They expect revenues between $4.8 to $5 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $460 million to $540 million. The shift from losses to positive EBITDA will attract more institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

After posting a record fiscal year 2024, MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shines among the growth stocks to buy now. Indeed, 2024 was a year of records highlighting the growth trajectory of this online booking provider. In fiscal year 2024, the company achieved an all-time high gross booking value of $8 billion. Moreover, operating profit grew from $70 million in FY2023 to a record $124 million.

MakeMyTrip has several tailwinds that will support growth for several years. As the leading travel services provider in India, it’s benefiting from GDP per capita growth in India that’s increasing disposable incomes. In line with this growth, management expects religious tourism to grow at a 16% CAGR between 2023 and 2030.

So far, the financial performance has reflected the growth in inbound and outbound tourism in India. Further, Q4 of 2024 results released on May 15 showed that the air ticketing business grew revenues by 41.6% YOY. Meanwhile, bus ticketing and hotel and packages grew by 27.1% and 30%, respectively.

As one of the largest travel platforms in India, MakeMyTrip has an unmatched customer reach with over 72 million lifetime customers. As the online travel market grows from $12 billion in 2022 to $60 billion by 2030, MMYT stock will soar.

Toast (TOST)

Boston, Massachusetts-based Toast (NYSE:TOST) is a cloud-based digital platform for the restaurant industry. Its SaaS solution is a restaurant operating system covering all aspects, from payment processing to back-of-house operations.

On the growth front, Toast has achieved over 40% growth in the last three fiscal years. Still, it retains best-in-class growth, managing 31% revenue growth in Q1 of 2024. Management expects to maintain a higher growth rate through expanding locations and market share, driving annual recurring revenue (ARR) through platform growth and expanding into new adjacencies.

First quarter results highlighted the solid execution on these key priorities. Toast added over 6,000 net locations driven by its go-to-market engine and purpose-built restaurant platform. Also, ARR grew due to its tier system, which allows customers to adopt more of the platform over time. As of March 31, annualized ARR grew 32% to $1.3 billion.

In terms of new adjacencies, Toast is expanding into countries like the U.K., Canada and Ireland. Moreover, it’s expanding upmarket into the enterprise tier. These growth drivers, plus the management’s focus on operating leverage, mean Toast is one of the top growth stocks to buy now.

