3 Growth Stocks to Bet On for Market-Crushing Returns

When preparing your finances for your retirement, growth stocks are one of the top “go-tos.” If they pan out as expected, they can provide a reliable base of money to pull from when needed.

So from the thousands of stocks currently floating on the market, which are the best growth stocks to buy?

Well, if it were simple, everyone would be doing it. But there are criteria to look out for when choosing the growth stocks to invest in.

The first thing is not to jump on the flavor of the month. Yes, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is doing well right now. But the company deals in new technology that is hard to predict the future of.

To my mind, the best growth stocks are slow and boring! If the quality is there, the market will recognize that and the stock will grow over time. There are many established companies that have been around for decades and enjoyed a very stable growth over the long term.

There are many, but here are three growth stocks positioned to bring those massive returns over the long haul.

Accenture (ACN)

Source: Tada Images/ShutterStock.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a consultancy firm that helps increase workplace efficiency and productivity. The company showed nearly 200% growth since 2016. For the past few years, the stock looks to be painting a cup and handle formation on the charts.

Between 2021 and 2023, Accenture’s revenue increased from $50.5 billion to $64.1 billion, while net income rose from $5.9 billion to $6.9 billion. This growth has been in tandem with deals like the acquisition of Unlimited Group in early 2024.

Other acquisitions include Excelmax Technologies in India, enhancing its “growing silicon design and engineering capabilities.” Another example is the acquisition of True North Solutions in Canada, bringing in 95 experts in automation electrical engineering. And there is also the acquisition of Cientra, bringing in consulting expertise in embedded IoT to the Accenture brain-pool.

So many forward looking projects may push the cup and handle formation to do what is expected of such patterns, and break out to the upside for years into the future. The pattern hasn’t fully completed yet, so now is a good time to consider buying.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Based in Santa Clara, California, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor company that specializes in computer processors and related technologies. Its target customers are both businesses and consumers.

Playing second fiddle to Nvidia with the rise of AI, there is a strong argument to be had that AMD was overbought. But that is really a short-term perspective and has since consolidated. Looking at the wider picture, the current price is the lowest since October 2022, and sitting on a lot of technical support. This support area will be held throughout April and May 2024.

So this suggests a potential buying opportunity. But is there anything else to back up the hope that support will hold?

For that, it’s good to look at some fundamentals. Analysis of hedge fund activity in Q4 of 2023, 120 had holdings in AMD out of 933 hedge funds surveyed.

AMD’s price is currently trading above the 20-month moving average. So despite recent consolidation, AMD is still in a long-term bull market.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is still undervalued and has massive scope to grow from its already large market position.

One thing it has going for it as a growth stock is how asset-light it is. Be it the cab service or the Uber Eats branch of the company, the ability to grow is not hindered by huge costs. That’s because most of these workers tend to be independent contractors.

So there is much smaller investment in scaling up its operations, as long as Uber maintains this business model. But the promise of this business model lies in the overall asset-light philosophy.

In Q1 of 2024, Uber paid $16.6 billion to its 7 million drivers. That’s still a lot to pay out, if still asset-light.

But it is the coming introduction of driverless cars that can see UBER slash its costs to a minimum. UBER is currently just two years into a ten-year project with Motional to roll out ride-hailing robotaxis.

With as large a market share as UBER already has, UBER is already at the forefront for the next generation of its services.

On the date of publication, Sam Farnham did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.

Since 2012, Sam has helped investors, traders and wealth seekers with his technical and fundamental analysis of the financial markets and has developed six trading systems during that time. He is always searching for more financial opportunities to share with readers.

