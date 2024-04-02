3 Growth Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio Returns

Data from Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, released last week provides insights into the price trends of the U.S. economy. The year-over-year PCE price index showed a 2.5% increase in February, up from 2.4% in January, while core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices rose by 2.8% in February compared to a 2.9% rise in January.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently discussed the cautious approach policymakers are taking regarding interest rate adjustments. Powell highlighted that recent economic data allows some flexibility for policymakers to decide on when to implement interest rate cuts. "This means we don't have to rush into cutting rates," he mentioned during an interview at the San Francisco Fed, emphasizing a strategy toward policy changes.

According to futures data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), there is a growing probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for June with chances increasing from around 55% to 60% after the data release.

The Department of Commerce reported that U.S. GDP grew 3.4% in fourth-quarter 2023, beating the consensus estimate of 3.2%. The University of Michigan stated that the consumer sentiment index, for March was finalized at 79.4%, surpassing both the expected estimate and the initial reading of 76.5% from March.

Given the current economic landscape and lower inflation, choosing to invest in growth funds could be a favorable decision for investors. These funds offer investment portfolios and opportunities, for growth while maintaining risk management effectively.

Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three growth mutual funds that are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

BlackRock Exchange BlackRock STSEX seeks to minimize capital gains by investing most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and convertible securities, which according to its advisors, have high growth potential. STSEX advisors prefer to invest in large and mid-cap companies.

Phil Ruvinsky has been the lead manager of STSEX since Feb 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (33.4%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (11.6%) and General Dynamics Corp. (8.8%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

STSEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.1% and 16%, respectively. STSEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.62%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Principal MidCap Fund PEMGX seeks long-term growth by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of medium-capitalization companies that its advisors believe offer above-average growth potential.

K. William Nolin has been the lead manager of PEMGX since Dec 6, 2000. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Copart, Inc. (5.6%), TransDigm Group, Inc (5.5%), and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (5%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

PEMGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.3% and 13.3%, respectively. PEMGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%.

Northern Small Cap Core Fund NSGRX invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies falling within the market capitalization range of those included on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of investment.

Michael R. Hunstad has been the lead manager of NSGRX since Jul 30, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Northern Institutional Funds U.S. Government Select Portfolio (1.8%), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (0.5%) and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (0.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

NSGRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 2.6% and 8.1%, respectively. NSGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. The annual expense ratio is 0.59%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NSGRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PEMGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (STSEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.