3 Growth ETFs to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust has consistently topped the S&P 500 over the past decade and generated market-leading returns.

The Vanguard Growth ETF gives you a concentrated portfolio in some of the top tech names leading the market.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a concentrated AI portfolio and some geographic diversity by owning international AI leaders.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

Growth stocks have been leading the market higher for more than a decade, and that leadership could continue as artificial intelligence (AI) looks to reshape the world we live in. AI appears to still be in its early innings, so even with the market hovering near all-time highs, now can still be a great time to start investing for the long term.

Even starting with a small amount, such as $100, can go a long way if you use a consistent dollar-cost averaging strategy over a long period of time. For example, if you invest just $100 a month over a 30-year period and get a 15% annual average return, you would have more than $563,000 at the end of that period. That's not too shabby.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's look at three growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be great places to start investing in today.

1. Invesco QQQ Trust

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) gives investors exposure to the Nasdaq-100 index, which is home to the largest nonfinancial companies on the Nasdaq exchange. It's packed with innovation-driven leaders like Nvidia, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Alphabet. More than 60% of the fund's holdings are in technology, which has powered its outperformance for years.

Over the past decade, the Invesco QQQ Trust has delivered an average annual return of about 20.3%, easily topping the S&P 500's 15.3% gains over the same period. On a cumulative basis, that's a 536.4% return compared to 315.3% for the S&P 500. It's also beaten it consistently, outperforming the benchmark index on a rolling-12-month basis nearly 90% of the time during that stretch.

The Nasdaq-100 is loaded with companies leading the charge in AI, and the Invesco QQQ Trust gives you great exposure to these stocks.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF

Another great growth ETF option is the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). It tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index, which represents the growth side of the S&P 500. The fund owns about 165 companies, but its top seven holdings -- Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms -- make up more than half of its portfolio.

That concentration has been a huge tailwind. Over the past decade, the ETF has produced average annual returns of roughly 17%, outperforming the S&P 500. In the past three years, meanwhile, it has generated gains of around 31.7% a year. It also benefits from Vanguard's hallmark low-cost structure, with an expense ratio of just 0.04%.

The Vanguard Growth ETF's focus on large, profitable tech-driven businesses makes it a strong long-term core holding. If megacap growth stocks continue to lead the market higher, especially as AI adoption spreads, this ETF should continue to produce market-beating returns.

3. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

If you want a more focused way to play the AI boom, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) is worth a look. Unlike broader growth funds, the ETF specifically targets companies driving or benefiting from AI. It holds nearly 90 stocks across different tech segments.

What the ETF also gives investors, which the two ETFs above do not, is exposure to international AI companies, such as Alibaba and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. About 70% of its portfolio is U.S.-based, but this international exposure helps add some useful geographic diversity.

Since its 2018 launch, it has averaged annual returns of nearly 18%, but its recent performance has been much stronger, delivering gains of nearly 37.4% a year over the past three years. Its expense ratio is a bit on the high side at 0.68%, but you're paying for a more targeted and globally diversified AI portfolio.

The Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF offers one of the most direct ways to invest in the AI technology that is set to shape the next decade. If you're looking to be aggressive and don't want to make a bet on individual stocks, this is a great option to have in your portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,470!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, Broadcom, and Nasdaq and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.