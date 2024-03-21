3 Groundbreaking Stocks Set to Redefine the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding groundbreaking stocks that transform whole sectors has become the Holy Grail for investors looking for the next big thing. This trio of disruptors is groundbreaking. These industry titans are transforming the industries they work in, including business, technology, and consumer behavior as a whole.

Imagine a world where your accommodations are experiences designed by local hosts worldwide. Picture traveling smoothly from point A to point B, with transportation at your fingertips rather than a bother. Assume a healthcare system where cost and accessibility come together to give people the freedom to take charge of their health. These trailblazers can ascend quickly due to their creative approaches and strong foundations, which enable exceptional leads.

Every story, from the quaint nooks of the first one’s worldwide host community to the busy thoroughfares crossed by the second one’s billions of journeys and the digital health revolution spearheaded by the third one, is a monument to the strength of imagination, tenacity, and resourcefulness. Explore the fundamentals behind these three transformative stocks.

Airbnb (ABNB)

The development of Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) host community reflects the platform’s acceptability and appeal among property owners. In 2023, 5 million hosts were using Airbnb worldwide. Similarly, in 2023, there were over 7.7 million active listings, a rise of 18% year-over-year (YoY).

All areas have seen constant double-digit supply growth, demonstrating the platform’s effective expansion strategy. The company is expanding its worldwide reach and market presence while broadening the range of lodging options. Thus, these patterns demonstrate Airbnb’s capacity to attract and retain more hosts.

Furthermore, Airbnb’s performance shows that it can make a lot of money and be financially stable. In Q4, Airbnb brought in $2.2 billion, a staggering 70% YoY increase in income. Airbnb produced $3.8 billion in free cash flow for the whole year, its highest level ever. This indicates both outstanding operational efficiency and the ability to create cash.

Overall, these metrics show how Airbnb has been able to convert increasing revenue into profitable cash flows and positive cash flows. Hence, this solidifies its industry position and allows more investment in expansion plans.

Uber (UBER)

Uber (NYSE:UBER) experienced a considerable surge in travel during Q4 2023, with a 24% YoY growth to 2.6 billion trips. The ride increase shows Uber’s growing user base and boosting service demand. Consumers using the platform every month increased by 15% YoY. Uber can draw in new users and keep existing ones while growing its market share, as demonstrated by the notable rise in trips.

Fundamentally, Uber’s gross bookings are the overall amount of money spent on trips and deliveries made via its platform. This grew steadily in Q4, with a 22% YoY growth in gross bookings to $37.6 billion, indicating that Uber’s commercial operations are still growing.

Moreover, gross bookings for mobility are at $19.3 billion (+29% YoY). Similarly, gross bookings for delivery are now hitting $17.0 billion (+19% YoY). Uber’s revenue sources are diversified, as can be observed in the rise in gross bookings driven by both the mobility and delivery divisions.

As a result, Uber’s total revenue expansion is attributed to its effective capitalization of transportation and delivery services opportunities, as seen by the segments’ balanced growth.

Hims & Hers (HIMS)

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) had a solid revenue growth year in 2023. The top-line is at $872 million, up 65% YoY. This spike in revenue demonstrates that the company can penetrate the market effectively and fulfill the growing demand for its health and wellness solutions.

In detail, the number of subscribers to Hims & Hers Health increased significantly; by the end of 2023, there were 1.5 million, a huge 48% rise YoY. This increase in subscribers highlights the business’s capacity to draw in and hold on to clients, boosting its revenue and market presence.

Since a larger subscriber base immediately boosts sales and revenue for the firm, there is a considerable correlation between subscriber expansion and revenue growth. Hims & Hers’s market position and income potential are strengthened as it acquires new subscribers and keeps its current ones.

Furthermore, the company’s gross margin improved to 83% in Q4 2023 from 79% in Q4 2022. This is a sign of stronger pricing power and cost-effectiveness. Overall, the business realized cost efficiency in marketing, operations, support, and G&A expenditures.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

