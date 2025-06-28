3 Green Flags for Dogecoin in the Next 12 Months

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) remains a fundamentals-free asset, yet its price keeps reviving whenever the macroeconomic tides shift. Ignoring the patterns that drive its price risks missing what the next 12 months could look like for crypto, including for majors like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Investors need not buy Dogecoin to learn its lessons. The token behaves like a seismograph for macro liquidity and market sentiment about crypto, and three macro currents in particular line up in its favor right now. Here's what to keep an eye on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Cheaper money will push investors out on the risk curve

Central banks are edging toward reducing interest rates, thereby reducing the cost of borrowing money. That tends to have a positive effect on cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin.

U.S. investors are anticipating roughly 0.5% of Federal Reserve cuts by the end of 2025, roughly in line with the Fed's signaling thus far, with many expecting the first cut as soon as July. Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) has already eased its interest rate eight times since June 2024, slicing its deposit rate to 2% and signaling at least one more move this year.

Lower interest rates leave investors flush with cheap cash fewer places to get a decent yield. Therefore, the logical move for them is to look at somewhat riskier assets across the board, including the far end of the risk curve.

Thus money first flows into blue chip stocks, then into growth stocks, and eventually into crypto majors like Bitcoin, and from there into meme tokens that rely almost entirely on momentum.

Assuming the expected easing path materializes, Dogecoin could benefit from the same reflationary impulse that lifted it during liquidity waves in 2021 and 2024, and soon. Safer plays like Bitcoin will benefit, too.

2. Liquidity is expanding almost everywhere

Rate cuts are only half the story. The other half is raw money creation.

The global M2 money supply indicator, which measures a broad measure of cash, checking deposits, and money market balances, recently set a record $109 trillion, up 3.3% during the past 12 months. In the U.S. alone, the country's M2 touched a fresh all‑time high near $22 trillion in April, reversing two years of quantitative tightening (QT) as implemented by the Fed to curb inflation.

China is now adding its own fire hose of liquidity to the fray. In early May, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 0.5%, unleashing roughly 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) into the system. Some of that money is bound to flow into Western stock markets and the cryptocurrency sector, even if there are some legal barriers to that happening.

The liquidity from central banks will eventually flow to households. Extra cash rarely sits idle.

When households and institutions feel flush, a slice of that liquidity finds its way into speculative corners, especially into risk assets that can post triple‑digit moves without any earnings to handicap, like meme coins. Dogecoin often receives a hearty portion of such flows because it is culturally recognizable.

If the global money supply keeps climbing through 2026, the meme coin could ride the tide again. Just remember that you will have an opportunity to invest in more serious assets like Bitcoin and get the benefit of the same tailwind.

3. Bitcoin is setting the stage

Liquidity alone does not ignite Dogecoin. It needs a spark and, at least in prior market cycles, Bitcoin usually supplies it.

Bitcoin now sits within 5% of its all-time high. During the past five years the Dogecoin/Bitcoin correlation has averaged about 0.58, meaning that a firm majority of Dogecoin's price moves have tracked Bitcoin's drift.

The script here should be familiar.

Bitcoin sets a headline‑grabbing high as a result of its fundamentals and favorable macro factors, cools, and then short-term speculators rotate their profits into higher‑octane plays like Dogecoin. While the wisdom of selling a quality asset to buy a meme coin is very questionable, it's probably going to happen again, and it will probably pump the dog coin while giving other investors an opportunity to buy Bitcoin while it's marginally cheaper.

For serious investors, the goal here is not to load up on a token with no cash flows or utility. Instead, recognize that macro conditions can lift even the weakest vessels, and plan accordingly.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $704,676!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $950,198!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.