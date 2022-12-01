3 Great Ways to Save on Grocery Delivery

Grocery delivery is the preferred shopping method for many Americans. This service can make it easier to stay on budget and save time, and it's a dream for introverts who want to avoid crowds. Are you looking for ways to save money on your grocery delivery order? Your credit card may help you spend less without giving up on your preferred grocery shopping experience.

Here are a few ways to save money on grocery delivery by using credit card perks.

1. Take advantage of free delivery subscription services

Some rewards credit cards include free delivery subscription perks. For example, Chase has partnered with Instacart to offer select cardholders a limited-time free Instacart+ subscription.

With this service, you can enjoy free same-day delivery when you place grocery orders of $35 or more. You'll also pay lower service fees by using this service. Normally, the Instacart+ delivery service costs $9.99 per month, so taking advantage of a free subscription is smart.

Delivery and service fees can add up and impact your bank account balance, so check to see if you qualify for similar perks to make your shopping cheaper.

2. Use delivery app credits to lower your bill

Your credit card may also include grocery delivery app credits, which offer an easy way to trim your grocery bill. The above-mentioned Chase and Instacart partnership also offers eligible cardholders monthly or quarterly credits through Instacart. If you have this kind of perk, use your eligible credit card to pay for your groceries to lower your bill.

3. Earn cash back and other rewards

Another way to save on grocery delivery is using reward credit cards to pay for your orders. Using one of the best grocery credit cards, you can earn cash back or other rewards every time you load up on groceries. Your earnings can accumulate over time, and you can redeem your rewards for free groceries in the future.

One thing to remember is that some grocery credit cards have a spending cap for grocery purchases. Once you reach the yearly spending cap, you'll no longer earn rewards at the higher rewards rate and will start earning at a much lower rate. Pay attention to this so that you switch to using a different rewards credit card once you reach the cap.

Other ways to save money on grocery delivery orders

But there are more ways to save on grocery delivery services. Here are some other approaches to take.

Buy sale items

As you fill up your online grocery cart, pay attention to what's on sale. You can get more food for less money if you're strategic about what you buy. Not paying attention costs you money.

Use your grocery store's loyalty program

Most grocery stores have free loyalty programs. You could earn cash back or gas rewards by using your store's program. Plus, some store loyalty programs also offer additional ways to save, like offering virtual coupons in their mobile apps for extra discounts.

Put your Amazon Prime perks to use

If you're an Amazon Prime member, ensure you're getting the most out of the paid membership. If Amazon Fresh is available in your area, you can score free grocery delivery on eligible orders.

Another way to save money on groceries as a Prime member is by shopping at Whole Foods. You can place your order online and get delivery to your home as long as your ZIP code is within the delivery zone. You'll pay a delivery fee but can get a 10% discount on sale items.

With the above methods, you can continue to utilize grocery delivery services and save money on your orders. Check out our list of best credit cards if you're in the market for a new card.

