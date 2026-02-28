3 Great Reasons to Opt Out of Your Company's 401(k) This Year

Key Points

While 401(k)s make retirement savings convenient, you don't have to enroll in one.

Consider a different home for your retirement savings if your company 401(k) has crummy investment choices and no employer match.

Also look elsewhere if you don't have a Roth 401(k) option.

There's a reason 401(k) plans tend to be a well-liked retirement savings tool. With a 401(k), your contributions are taken as automatic payroll deductions. This means you don't have to lift a finger to get your savings funded once you sign up.

But just because your employer offers a 401(k) plan doesn't mean you have to participate. Here are three great reasons not to use your company's 401(k).

1. You don't like your plan's investment choices

The investments you choose for your retirement savings could help dictate how much money you ultimately end up with. It's important to choose investments you're comfortable with that align with your risk tolerance and strategy.

The problem with 401(k) plans is that unlike IRAs, which let you own individual stocks, you're generally limited to a selection of funds. That's not always a bad thing. For many people, throwing their retirement plan balance into an S&P 500 index fund (or something similar) is an easy way to invest while maintaining diversification.

But you don't have to force yourself to be happy with your 401(k)'s investment choices if that doesn't happen to be the case. And if you don't like the funds you're offered, then you shouldn't put your money into that plan.

2. There's no company match

Even if you aren't so thrilled with the investment choices in your 401(k), if your company offers a match, that's free money for your retirement. So in a situation like that, it generally pays to fund your 401(k) up to the amount you're eligible for in match form.

But if your company doesn't offer a match, there's no need to participate in its plan. And even if a match exists, if it comes with a very restrictive vesting schedule, you may not want to opt in.

3. There's no Roth savings option

The upside of saving for retirement in a Roth account is getting to enjoy tax-free gains and tax-free withdrawals. Roth accounts also don't impose required minimum distributions during retirement.

If your company's 401(k) doesn't offer a Roth component, then that's a good reason to find a different home for your savings. While it may be possible to do a Roth conversion down the line, it can be a tricky thing to time. So if you'd rather put your money into a Roth account to begin with, and your 401(k) won't allow for it, that's a good reason to open your own Roth IRA instead.

Just because your employer offers certain benefits doesn't mean you have to take them. If you're far from in love with your company's 401(k), don't assume you're making a mistake by not contributing to it. You may be much better off finding a different savings plan to build wealth in.

