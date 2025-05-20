3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources I

(DLDRX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DLDRX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With annual returns of 19.28% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities Advisor

(MSCLX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MSCLX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 13.54%, expense ratio of 0.95% and management fee of 0.57%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Aggressive Growth Instl

(UIAGX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. UIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 14.44%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

