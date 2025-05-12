3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Parametric International Equity Institutional

(EIISX): 0.53% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. EIISX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. EIISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.66%.

Nationwide HighMark Small Cap Core R6

(NWKEX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.75%. NWKEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.92% over the last five years.

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio R6

(RGNGX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. RGNGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 13.05%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

