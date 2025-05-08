3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Funds AMCAP 529F

(CAFFX) has a 0.51% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. CAFFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.05% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund K

(FDGKX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FDGKX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 18.45% over the last five years, FDGKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Small Cap Growth Equity I

(PSGIX). Expense ratio: 0.5%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 11.3%. PSGIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

