3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Davis Opportunity Y

(DGOYX) has a 0.68% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGOYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.44% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights A

(GICAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. GICAX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 12.25%, expense ratio of 1.23% and management fee of 0.81%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Income Fund of America R2E

(RIEBX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 10.7%. RIEBX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

