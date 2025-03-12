3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor

(NMANX) has a 0.85% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 11.86% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Capital Appreciation R3

(PCAOX). Expense ratio: 0.99%. Management fee: 0.43%. PCAOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.2% over the last five years.

AQR Equity Market Neutral R6

(QMNRX). Expense ratio: 1.2%. Management fee: 1.1%. Five year annual return: 13.08%. QMNRX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. Their portfolios typically hold 50% of their securities in a long position, and 50% in a short position.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NMANX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (QMNRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PCAOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.