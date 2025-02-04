3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Institutional

(TISEX): 0.41% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TISEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.49% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core

(TPLGX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.55%. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.7% over the last five years.

Victory Diversified Stock I

(VDSIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VDSIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDSIX has an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.88% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

